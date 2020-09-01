JCB longlist 2020 announced: Women authors dominate the list

Which one are you reading? (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

A week after the International Booker Prize was announced, the JCB longlist has been announced. In a video shared on their social media platforms, Mita Kapur the literary director of JCB Prize for Literature, and the jury consisting Tejaswini Niranjana, professor, cultural theorist, Deepika Sorabjee, head of the Arts & Culture portfolio at Tata Trusts, Aruni Kashyap, writer and translator and Ramu Ramanathan, playwright and director spoke on the criteria and the books which made the cut.

The ten books are Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara, In Search of Heer by Manjul Bajaj, Chosen Spirits by Samit Basu, Undertow by Jahnavi Barua, A Ballad of Remittent Fever by Ashoke Mukhopadhyay (translated by Arunava Sinha), These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light by Dharini Bhaskar, A Burning by Megha Majumdar, Moustache by S Hareesh (translated by Ayasree Kalathil), Prelude to a Riot by Annie Zaidi and The Machine is Learning by Tanuj Solanki.

Speaking on the selection, Kapur said that this year they expanded the scope of the prize by encouraging genre entries as well as literary fiction. They also sought out translations to include as many voices as possible. Attempts were made to reach out to established publishing houses as well as to the newer and larger list of publishers.

“If you look for a common thread…you would be hard-pressed to find one. But at the end of the day, the reason why our jury has chosen these 10 books is simple: they imagine and they are unforgettable,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd