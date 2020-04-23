JCB Prize for Literature announces its jury for 2020

Last year, Madhuri Vijay had won the prestigious prize for her novel, The Far Field. Last year, Madhuri Vijay had won the prestigious prize for her novel, The Far Field.

The list of jury for this year’s JCB Prize for Literature has been announced. The panel will be chaired by Leela Samson, Bharatanatyam dancer and former chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi. It will consist of Tejaswini Niranjana, professor, cultural theorist, Deepika Sorabjee, head of the Arts & Culture portfolio at Tata Trusts, Aruni Kashyap, writer and translator and Ramu Ramanathan, playwright and director.

“A book is a different being in every hand. To do justice to the brilliant entries we receive, we have a dynamic and vibrant jury for 2020. With their expertise and experiences in the creative and intellectual fields, each of them brings new perspectives and fresh thought to the JCB Prize. Together, I’m sure they will be able to find the talent and diversity of the unique Indias that populate the books,” Mita Kapur, Literary Director of The JCB Prize for Literature, was quoted as saying.

Speaking on his new role, Kashyap said he was delighted to be in this journey with the rest. The long list will be decided by them and announced on September 1. From the list, five titles will make it to the shortlist which will be announced on the 25th of the same month. The winner be announced on November 7 and will be rewarded with Rs 25 lakh prize. If the book is a translation, then both the author and the translator will be acknowledged and awarded, and the latter will be given an additional Rs 10 lakh. In addition to this, each of the authors whose works will be shortlisted will receive Rs 1 lakh. In a similar vein, the translator will receive Rs 50,000.

“The JCB Literature Foundation and the jury, together hope the prize will encourage readers to look at India’s vast literary culture – in translation, in Indian languages, and in English with renewed excitement,” Leela Samson, Jury Chairman said.

Last year, Madhuri Vijay had won the prestigious prize for her novel, The Far Field.

