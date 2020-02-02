Jaswant Singh Kanwal (1919-2020): A literary treasure trove of Punjab and Punjabiyat bids adieu at 100

Jaswant Singh Kanwal drafted his first book ‘Jeevan Kaniyan’ in 1940 Jaswant Singh Kanwal drafted his first book ‘Jeevan Kaniyan’ in 1940

‘Vigiyaanik siddhant kare bina tey tayyar-bar-tayyar Khalsa sajey bina, inquilab jittiya nahi jaa sakda. Yaad rakho, jitna tuhanu hi paina hai. Tussi thillon, jhanaavan aashqan hi tariyaan han’

(Without having a scientific overview and without being ready to battle Khalsa, no revolution can be won. Remember, you only have to win it. You sail, give yourself to the rivers, it is only true lovers who reach the other side of Chenab)

— Jaswant Singh Kanwal, an excerpt from his essay ‘Naujawana Nu Vangaar‘ (A message to the youths)

A novelist loved by the common readers and a literary treasure trove of Punjab and Punjabiyat, Sahitya Akademi awardee Jaswant Singh Kanwal, passed away at his native village Dhudike of Moga Saturday. He was 100.

Igniting a flame of equality and justice for all through his literary works, Kanwal extensively wrote against discrimination and highlighted issues of agrarian crisis, caste barriers, women rights, and youth issues in 102 novels and other works that he penned. He drafted his first book ‘Jeevan Kaniyan’ in 1940 while his first novel was ‘Sachh Nu Faansi’ (1944) and the last ‘Dhur Dargah’ (2017). ‘Dhur Dargarh’ was a collection of essays on contemporary Punjab.

He won the Sahitya Akademi Award, country’s highest literary honor, for his novel ‘Taushali Di Hanso’ in 1997, which was an insight into the role that common people played in the Battle of Kalinga (now in Odisha).

On Saturday, as he was cremated and given a final adieu at his village, an orange cloth with 'Shah Ranjha' written on it in Hindi, Punjabi, English and Urdu, was wrapped around him.

In the words of Dr Surjit Singh Patar, Padma Shri and chairman, Punjab Arts Council, Kanwal was the most ‘lokpriya sahityakaar’ that Punjabi literary world even witnessed. “After the great Nanak Singh, the only writer who ruled hearts of Punjabis was Kanwal. With time all others shifted to cities, but he lived and led his entire life in his village. His writings portrayed the life people live in ‘pind’ (Punjab rural households). From problem of migration to struggle of landless farmers, and discrimination to women rights, he wrote on everything that plagues Punjab,” said Patar.

Kanwal’s son Sarabjit Singh said that for some years now, Kanwal mostly used to remain quiet. In June 2019, when he had completed 100 years, celebrations were marked with a literary fest ‘Puranmashi’.

“He passed away peacefully,” he said.

Kanwal enjoyed a great friendship with actor Balraj Sahni and eminent poet Baba Balwant. After both of them passed away, he started institutional awards for prose and poetry in their names.

One his most controversial, popular and acclaimed literary works was ‘Lahu Di Lo’ (Dawn of Blood), reflecting on the Naxalite movement, written in 1975 during Emergency period. Publishers in Punjab had refused to publish it. It was printed in Malaysia and its copies “smuggled in “ by youths in Punjab to read.

Sumail Singh Sidhu, Bathinda based historian and Kanwal’s maternal grandson, said that novel ‘Taushali Di Hanso’ for which he won Sahitya Akademi Award reflected role played by people in Battle of Kalinga and a proof of Kanwal’s deep understanding of Indian history, not just Punjab. “Kanwal had visited Kalinga and researched on the subject. Everyone knows that Ashoka won the battle but no one ever highlighted the role that people of Kalinga played in the battle. Though they lost the battle to Ashoka, their dedication and determination for love of their land was remarkable,” he said.

All of his works had a strong woman character, such as ‘Hanso’ in ‘Taushali Di Hanso’. “Hanso was a courtesan dancer and through her, Kanwal weaved the story of Battle of Kalinga,” says Sidhu.

Kanwal could not clear matriculation (class X) and had moved to Malaysia (then Malaya) in 1935 looking for livelihood. There he was greatly inspired by Buddhism. “He was well-versed in Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam and always had that hunger to learn about teachings in religions other than Sikhism,” said Sidhu.

After working for two years as a security guard in Malaya, he returned in 1937 and started traveling to Lahore often to get books for regular reading. However, he had taken formal lessons in ‘Vedant Shastra’. “It was then that he developed interest in writing. He drafted his first book ‘Jeevan Kaniyan’ in 1940 but it could be published in 1944 only,” his son Sarabjit Singh says, adding soon the word ‘Gyani’ got associated with his name.

“In one of his works ‘Puranmashi’, the character of Gyani was based on him and the village setting was inspired from his own village,” adds Sidhu.

Kanwal was also jailed during the Partition and freedom struggle and had also played a pivotal role in protecting Muslim population in his village. Some of his other acclaimed works include Mukti Maarg (Path to Freedom), Raat Baaki Hai (The Night is Still There), Chikkar De Kanwal (Lotuses of Mud), Gwachi Pag (Lost Honor), Ainion Chon Utho Surma (From the Masses Will Rise the Valorous) among others.

On Saturday, as he was cremated and given a final adieu at his village, an orange cloth with ‘Shah Ranjha’ written on it in Hindi, Punjabi, English and Urdu, was wrapped around him. “It was an ode to his love for Waaris Shah’s Heer Ranjha. Many a times he used to say that it was Shah’s Heer that inspired him towards writing,” says Sidhu.

Condoling his passing away, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lauded the immense contribution of Kanwal towards promotion of Punjabi language, art and literature through his literary works. He said the writer will be remembered ever, especially by his millions of readers, for his prolific writings, which lent a voice to the plight of common man grappling with several socio-economic hardships.

“A void has been created with the death of Kanwal in the literary circles, which is difficult to be filled,” he added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the passing away of Kanwal. He said the demise of the veteran writer who has written extensively on the socio-economic problems faced by the common man had left a void in Punjabi literature which will be difficult to fill. “His extensive collection of books will serve as an inspiration for us always,” he said.

