Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Jashn-e-Adab: 11th edition of the literature festival to begin on March 25

Over the course of three days, the literary and poetry festival will host discussions and performances, including 'nukkad natak', classical dance, ghazal, qawwali, and kavi sammelan.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 23, 2022 2:20:58 pm
jashn-e-adab, hindi and urdu poetryThe three-day festival, to be held at India International Centre (IIC), celebrates the rich cultural and literary legacy of Urdu and Hindi. (Photo: Jashne-Adab Foundation/ Instagram)

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan, actor Pankaj Tripathi, Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi and Urdu poet Farhat Ehsaas are among those headlining the 11th edition of Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava, starting here from March 25.

The three-day festival, to be held at India International Centre (IIC), celebrates the rich cultural and literary legacy of Urdu and Hindi.

Eminent personalities attending the festival include actor Rajesh Tailang, qawwali singers Nizami brothers, poet-playwright Sachidanand Joshi, poet Madan Mohan ‘Danish’, theatre director Arvind Gaur and ghazal singer Shakeel Ahmad.

The inaugural event, ‘Mehfil-E-Mushaira’, on March 25 will see participation of eminent poets, including Vigya Vrat, Javed Mushiri, Gautam Raj Rishi and Ehya Bhojpuri.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely stressful for all of us, at the same time it has transformed the outlook towards life… With the 11th edition of Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava, we are inviting people to leave their worries behind and enjoy the beauty of Indian poetry, dance, theatre and singing,” said Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, founder of Jashn-e-Adab Foundation.

Over the course of three days, the literary and poetry festival will host discussions and performances, including ‘nukkad natak’, classical dance, ghazal, qawwali, and kavi sammelan.

“This year the Ministry of Tourism is encouraging the Sahityotsava and is facilitating a session ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, which will explore the vibrancy and colours of India and Indianness,” the organisers said in a statement.

Also, to mark World Theatre Day on March 27, Asmita Theatre Group will present “Court Martial” — a play written by Swadesh Deepak and directed by Arvind Gaur.

The festival will come to a close on March 27 with a ‘Sheri Nashist’ mushaira, which will be attended by Farhat Ehsaas, Madan Mohan ‘Danish’, Shariq Kaifi, Qauiser Kalid, Alok Yadav and other renowned poets of Hindi and Urdu.

