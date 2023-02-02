Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years

Ex-jazz bar owner, literary legend and frequent favourite for the Nobel Prize in Literature, Haruki Murakami, will be releasing his first novel in six years on April 13, a Japanese tome of 1200 manuscript pages, said his publisher Shinchosha earlier this week. The title, story and date of translation into other languages is currently unknown.

The 74-year-old shot to fame with his fifth novel Norwegian Wood (1987), a love story set against the backdrop of the anti-establishment student’s movements of 1960s Japan. Kafka on the Shore (2002), a novel on the therapeutic, communicative and spiritual powers of music, was the apotheosis of all tricks and themes the writer had been peppering in his fiction for years — raw sexuality, pop-culture references, magical realism and Japanese religious traditionalism.

Murakami’s last published novel, Killing Commendatore (2017), is the story of a painter whose wife leaves him and sets him on a journey of long road trips, rough sex and small-town art tutorships. The book had received mixed reviews. His work before that, a similarly realist bildungsroman, Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage (2013), was about a young railroad engineer suddenly abandoned by his friends.

His short stories have fared better in recent years. His latest collection, First Person Singular (2020) got a raving critical response that was considered by many a return to form. Men Without Women (2014) contained the sensational “Drive My Car”, about an actor who discovers his wife is cheating on him just before she unexpectedly dies, that was adapted into a 2021 movie of the same name, winning three awards at the Cannes Film Festival, including Best Screenplay.

Despite his global acclaim, the writer was initially considered too Western in his style, influences and subjects in Japan, gaining greater acceptance in recent years. Murakami, who began his first novel, Hear the Wind Sing (1979), at 29 himself has been open about exploring Japanese literature quite late in life, mostly citing American writers like Raymond Chandler, Kurt Vonnegut, and Richard Brautigan as inspirations.