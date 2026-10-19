James Patterson, David Ellis reopen a Hitler mystery in The Munich Affair

He might be one of the most written-about figures in history, but a lot of Adolf Hitler’s life (and even his death) is shrouded in mystery. One abiding enigma surrounding the Führer is his relationship with his half-niece, Angela Raubal, better known as Geli Raubal.

Hitler was believed to be besotted with her, despite being not just her half-uncle but also almost twenty years older. Raubal was often seen with him and even stayed at his house. Then, on September 18, 1931, Raubal was found dead in Hitler’s apartment in Munich, shot through the heart with a bullet from Hitler’s Walther pistol.

Although the police ruled it a suicide, there has been endless speculation about her death, with many believing that Hitler actually murdered his niece in a fit of possessive jealousy.

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The Führer with his Angela Raubal, better known as Geli Raubal. (Source: hitler-pics.com) The Führer with his Angela Raubal, better known as Geli Raubal. (Source: hitler-pics.com)

All the ingredients of a historical suspense classic

Bestselling authors James Patterson and David Ellis built their new book, The Munich Affair, around this mysterious death. The 528-page book takes us back to Nazi Germany, tracking the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler, and features several historical events and characters, including Goebbels, Göring, Himmler, Bormann, Eva Braun, and, of course, Hitler himself.

Bestselling authors meet an unresolved historical mystery, and one featuring Adolf Hitler at that. On paper, it seems like a marriage made in literary suspense heaven, especially of the Dan Brown kind. Patterson and Ellis get the book off to a rousing start, with Hitler and Raubal having an argument and Hitler shooting her after she insists on leaving him and going to Vienna (no, this is not a spoiler).

The Nazi Party quickly tries to project her death as a suicide caused by artistic depression (Hitler is, after all, not yet Chancellor, and cannot afford the taint of scandal). But Thomas Bauer, a detective in the German police, and Fritz Gerlich, a dedicated journalist, smell foul play. They join forces to bring the truth to light, breaking into Nazi offices to steal compromising pictures and documents, and even trying to assassinate Hitler, but their efforts fail.

Decades later, in the present day, American professor Eleanor Robbins learns of their efforts to uncover the truth behind Geli Raubal’s death and sets off on the trail of documents that could change history.

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Faltering by focusing on the Führer after a promising start

All of this should have made The Munich Affair a compelling read, but it falls well short. After starting promisingly with Raubal’s dramatic death and Bauer and the others’ attempts to bring the truth to light, the book digresses and becomes all about the rise of Hitler and the Nazis, how they seize power and the atrocities they commit. There are times when one almost forgets about Raubal, as the authors focus on the atrocities committed by Hitler and the Nazis against Germans in general and Jews in particular, and on the attempts made by Bauer and his friends to assassinate Hitler.

Raubal’s life and death are relegated to the background, as the book becomes more about the efforts to stop Hitler than about unravelling the mystery of her death. This robs the book of suspense. It is well documented that the attempts to assassinate Hitler failed, so even as Bauer and his friends make elaborate arrangements to bump off the Führer, you know they are doomed. Suspense dies because the reader knows that Hitler lives.

Packed with predictability (and chapters), rather than suspense

The book is divided into more than a hundred chapters, some of which span barely two or three pages (very Lee Child!). While this makes it less intimidating to read, it also weakens the narration’s impact and limits character development, as scenarios often shift from page to page.

As a result, most of the characters seem stereotyped and clichéd: Bauer is the typical wry, cynical but righteous hero; Goebbels the cunning, conniving manipulator; Himmler the Jew-hating sadist; Eva Braun the lonely, lovely alcoholic devoted to Hitler; and so on.

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Even Hitler leaves very little impact, conforming to the image of a demented, self-obsessed lunatic whom people find charismatic for some reason.

The book offers no shades of grey, robbing it of nuance and making Patterson and Ellis’s narration of historical events seem dull (you know who the good and bad guys are). Conversations are largely predictable, and surprises are rare. Even the (disturbingly detailed) revelation of perverted practices by some of the characters does not come as a major surprise.

While the book largely revolves around historical events, it sometimes gets its facts wrong. For instance, it describes a Hitler double being killed accidentally at a hotel in Nuremberg in 1942, an incident for which there is no credible historical evidence (the jury is still out on all the Hitler double stories).

At another point, in the autumn of 1943, Hitler rages: “We lost Leningrad… We lost Stalingrad. We lost Kursk. And now you are telling me we are losing Kharkov and soon will lose Kiev?” While Hitler was often accused of being out of touch with reality, he is unlikely to have said this, as the siege of Leningrad was lifted only in 1944, and Germany had lost Kharkov on the day the Battle of Kursk ended (August 23, 1943).

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The plot is also not watertight and has more than its share of gaps. A group seems determined to keep Professor Eleanor Robbins from discovering the truth behind Geli Raubal’s death, but seems more comfortable eliminating the people she contacts than eliminating her (surely a simpler solution for people so comfortable with murder).

A missed opportunity by two great writers

Its stereotyped characters, clichéd conversations, and lack of depth and nuance make The Munich Affair a missed opportunity, given its promising premise. Both Ellis and Patterson have formidable reputations as storytellers and have churned out some brilliant thrillers in the past.

However, neither is in top form here. As a result, The Munich Affair starts off as a story about Geli Raubal’s mysterious death and ends up as a How to Kill Hitler vengeance story. The book could have been something like The Da Vinci Code, but instead it becomes a blend of history, fiction, and suspense, none of it compelling. This is one of those books where the parts are more promising than the whole.

The Munich Affair by James Patterson and David Ellis

528 pp

Penguin

Rs 899