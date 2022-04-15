Jaipur Literature Festival all set to be held in May in the Maldives; check out the details

This year, the stage for the second edition of Jaipur Literature Festival will be set amidst the idyllic white sands of Soneva Fushi in the celebrity and influencer-favourite holiday destination of Maldives in what is a first-of-its-kind collaboration. The festival is often called the “greatest literary show on Earth.”

It is scheduled to be held from May 13-22 and will celebrate the theme of ‘slow life’ with speakers holding events across different locations on the island resort. The topics will include travel, fiction, food, art, wellness, climate change, and the environment.

This edition of the festival will have a lineup featuring eminent speakers from across the globe, including authors André Aciman, Elif Shafak, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Vikas Swarup, Shashi Tharoor, Patrick Redden Keefe, David Wallace Wells, William Dalrymple, Namita Gokhale, and Shobhaa De, Academy Award-nominated director Mira Nair, Peter Frankopan, Roger Highfield, Francesca Cartier Brickell, Huma Abedin, among others. You can find the day-by-day programme on https://soneva.com/soneva-fushi-jlf/.

Apart from the panels, morning yoga sessions, workshops, and live performances will also be hosted, as per Soneva Fushi’s website.

The website also mentions the booking prices at INR 5,16,450 for a minimum four-night stay for two guests in a one-bedroom pool villa. The package includes full access to the JLF Soneva Fushi programme, including events, sessions, and workshops; registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sonu Shivdasani, the co-founder and CEO of Soneva Fushi told Deccan Herald, “We are so proud to host the first edition of JLF Soneva Fushi, the first-ever Maldives iteration of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival. The festival’s remarkable programme is an opportunity to reconnect with the pure joy of literature and the arts. I cannot wait to welcome the lineup of outstanding international authors to our shores.”

The first edition of JLF this year was held in Jaipur from January 28 to February 1. Earlier, JLF has been held in locations across the world, including New York, Toronto, Doha, and Adelaide.

