Jaipur Literature Festival Begins

Visitors at the JLF. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras) Visitors at the JLF. (Photo: Rohit Jain Paras)

The 13th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival started on Thursday. Inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, it began with the keynote addresses by British mathematician Marcus du Sautoy and Hindustani vocalist Shubha Mudgal on the topic, ‘The Art, Sciences and Creativity’.

Gehlot inaugurated the book Bijji: Timeless Tales from Marwar by Vishes Kothari. He said, “Writers wait for such an opportunity where they can openly talk about their mann ki baat. It is important, so is kaam ki baat.”

Mudgal highlighted the significance of interdisciplinary arts in the Indian context. “It is a celebration of the journey with the arts, with countless experiences and sensations; to see both stillness and movement in the same moment,” she said.

Sautoy quoted Indian scholar Srinivasa Ramanujan, who believed that every number had its particular character in the “story of mathematics”. “For me” Sautoy said, “it is 13. Thirteen is a prime number and an indivisible number. And the Jaipur Literature Festival is certainly in its prime.”

Festival producer Sanjoy K Roy cited the ever-increasing importance of literature and art as a platform to “push back the narrative of hatred”. ENS

