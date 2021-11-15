Jaipur Literature Festival to make a comeback in a ‘hybrid avatar’ next year

The Jaipur Literature Festival, one of the biggest literary events in the country, will be back next year in a hybrid model, with both an on-ground presence and a virtual one, enabling a larger audience of book lovers to access the festival.

Scheduled from January 28- February 1, 2022 (on-ground), and January 28 to February 6, 2022 (online), it will showcase a variety of specially -curated themes and writers offering an immersive experience of literature, discourse, musical performances, art installations, merchandise, local cuisine and more. The festival’s core values remain unchanged: to serve as a democratic, non-aligned platform offering free and fair access.

“January 2022 will see the much awaited return of our physical festival, as well as a stellar virtual version. We look forward to the joys of welcoming book lovers and friends from the literary community. The intense pleasures of shared energies and real time conversations will be further enhanced by the infinite possibilities of digital connectivity across continents and time zones… Our programming will as ever present a spectrum of literary delights while remaining rooted in the rich diversity of Indian writing and culture,” Namita Gokhale, writer, publisher, and Co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, said in a press note.

The first list of 15 speakers released includes Indian poet and author of Women Who Wear Only Themselves, Arundhathi Subramaniam; Delhi-based vascular and endovascular surgeon, writer Dr. Ambarish Satwik; eminent art critic, art historian B.N. Goswamy; senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, former Portuguese politician and author Bruno Maçães; bio archaeologist and field archaeologist specialising in the Viking Age, Viking women and Rapa Nui Dr. Cat Jarman; 2021 Booker Prize winner for his novel The Promise, Damon Galgut; Australian author and 2003 Booker Prize winner DBC Pierre; Indian-born British writer, playwright and screenwriter Farrukh Dhondy.

Online registration is mandatory and attendees can register via the official website. Visitors can also buy Delegate Packages to experience the Festival’s magic, while mingling with authors, interacting with industry players, relaxing in the Delegate Lounge, and enjoying the Jaipur Music Stage and Heritage Evening.

The festival also offers a volunteer programme, enabling young enthusiasts to see first-hand what goes into making and managing a festival.

Registration and access to the Online Edition of the Festival is free and open to all. Registration to the on-ground edition of the Festival will be available from Rs 200 per day.

In addition to the literary sessions, audiences can also enjoy music sessions with performances by leading artistes.

