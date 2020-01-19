Jack Reacher author Lee Child hands over writing duties to his brother

His brother and author, Andrew Grant will be taking the series forward. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) His brother and author, Andrew Grant will be taking the series forward. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Jack Reacher, the titular character in a series of thriller novels by Lee Child, will now mouth another author’s words. According to a report in The Guardian, Child is handing over the reins to his brother. The same report states that for a while the author had been exploring ways to kill the character but owing to the loyal base the character has garnered over the years and the fame it received — prompting Tom Cruise to essay the role in its cinematic adaptation — he decided otherwise. His brother and author, Andrew Grant will be taking the series forward. Grant, however, has to change his surname to Lee, too.

“For years I thought about different ways of killing Reacher off. First of all, I thought he would go out in a blaze of bullets, something like the end of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. It would take an army to bring him down [but] Reacher had to have an afterlife after I was done,” the author told the Times, as quoted in the report.

“It’s not as if I twisted his arm into doing it. And he didn’t twist mine either. It just happened. It feels like a natural development. My brother is a good writer. Now he has a hero,” Child said, adding, “Readers don’t need to know about me or whoever writes the books. They only really care about Reacher. And I know he’s now in safe hands.”

Child is one of the most successful authors in present times and is one of the Booker Prize, 2020 judges. In 1997. the first Reacher novel, Killing Floor, was published.

