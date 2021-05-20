It’s official, Ruskin Bond has the cutest Instagram profile

Not too long ago, author Ruskin Bond shared that although he is on social media, he prefers things offline. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, The Night Train At Deoli author admitted, “And now, my godsons have put me on Instagram –they keep teaching me how to use it. But I’ve given up! I chucke and tell them, ‘I’m very happy with my books, don’t make me a part of this online world.” (sic)

Even then, it is impossible to not appreciate the abundance of positivity, fun, and cuteness on his Instagram profile. Here’s taking a short trip.

Recently, he uploaded a series of pictures celebrating his 87th birthday surrounded by his “all-important family”. The childlike glee with which he cut the cake is sure to melt your heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruskin Bond (@ruskinbondofficial)

If you think only you are over-excited about your birthday, well Ruskin Bond might be a close contender. The author celebrates his birthday on May 19, and earlier this month he began celebrations posing with a fake mustache and gorging on jalebis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruskin Bond (@ruskinbondofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruskin Bond (@ruskinbondofficial)

There is also a cat, named Cleopatra, who gives him company. “Meet Ms Cleopatra, she found my grandson on her way and now she is always home,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruskin Bond (@ruskinbondofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruskin Bond (@ruskinbondofficial)

He often shares videos reading out poems or simply wishing new year to his readers. Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruskin Bond (@ruskinbondofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruskin Bond (@ruskinbondofficial)

And when he is not doing that, he is sitting before the laptop, just like all of us.