‘It’s been a labor of love’: Will Smith shares the cover of his autobiography

More and more celebrities are turning authors and the recent to join the list is Will Smith. The actor took to Instagram to share the cover of his book — Will. “My FIRST BOOK EVER!! WTH?!?!,” he wrote. His autobiography has been published by Penguin Random House and the website shares details about the book.

In the book, Smith will tell his personal story, from childhood to his rise as one of our most talented and extraordinary artistes of the modern era, in the context of his examination of how his outlook and approach on life have evolved over time.

The autobiography will be an “inspirational tale of how his true self-knowledge helped to propel him to extraordinary success, and then evolve further to a place of deeper peace – with himself, his loved ones, and the world.” The book is being written with Mark Manson, the self-help expert and author of the bestselling book ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck‘.”

While sharing it, the Men in Black actor could be heard saying: “It’s been a labor of love…I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready.”

The announcement was made in 2018 and back then the title of the book and the publication date was declared as “announced”. Clearly, both are out now. The book is coming out on November 9, 2021.

