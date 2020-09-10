First look: Check out Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s new book

The book will be out in Match 2021. (Source: The Nobel Prize/ Twitter)

The first look of Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s new book, Klara and the Sun is out. Centered on an artificial being called Klara, the novel is about Klara longing to find a human owner. The book is slated to be published in March 2021. This will be his first book after winning the prestigious honour in 2017. Sharing the look on social media, publishing house Penguin Random House wrote, “Kazuo Ishiguro’s first novel since winning the Nobel Prize in Literature is a luminous tale about the human heart and what it means to love.”

ALSO READ | Kazuo Ishiguro’s new novel to be out in March 2021

A report in The Guardian had quoted Faber editorial director Angus Cargill describing the book as “a novel about the human heart that speaks urgently to the here and now, but from another place”. Cargill added, “As ever with Ishiguro’s writing, it manages to be both thrillingly surprising yet consistent with his whole body of work.”

Kazuo Ishiguro’s first novel since winning the Nobel Prize in Literature is a luminous tale about the human heart and what it means to love. KLARA AND THE SUN will publish simultaneously in the US, UK, and Canada on March 2, 2021. Learn more from @EW here: https://t.co/fkCvvkr9hr pic.twitter.com/bEBQnjFSNz — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) September 9, 2020

The Japan-born British author is among the most celebrated contemporary writers. Previously he had won a Man Booker Prize in 1989 for his work, Remains of the Day. His other famous work includes, Never Let Me Go. Both were adapted to films. One of the most recurring themes in his work is memory and time and their relationship.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd