International Kolkata Book Fair returns after a gap of one year, pays homage to lives lost during pandemic

After a gap of one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Kolkata Book Fair returned to the city in all its glory, much to the delight of literature enthusiasts and bibliophiles. The 45th edition of the much-awaited book fair began on February 28 and will go on till March 13.

Touted as the biggest in the world in terms of turnout, the 13-day book fair — organised by the Publishers and Booksellers Guild — has Bangladesh as its theme country, coinciding with its 50th year of liberation.

“This year, Bangladesh is our focal theme country as they are celebrating 100 years of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the golden jubilee of their 1971 freedom fight and independence,” Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, President, Publishers and Booksellers Guild, told indianexpress.com.

There are around 900 stalls at the book fair. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) There are around 900 stalls at the book fair. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

According to the official website, Bangladesh Pavilion will be based on the iconic speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 7, 1971. Other historic moments of Bangladesh will also be showcased, and about 42 publishers from the country will set up across 50 stalls. Apart from Bangladesh, the UK, USA, Russia, Italy, Japan, Iran, Spain, Argentina, Mexico and several Latin American Countries will also find a place in the international complex.

The book fair was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who laid stress on cultural ties with Bangladesh during the inaugural event. Further, she paid her tribute to Bangabandhu, and respect to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed.

The book fair is following all Covid-19 guidelines. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) The book fair is following all Covid-19 guidelines. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The book fair, this year, features900 stalls across various sections. “Out of these, 500 are normal stalls including the English bookstalls, 220 are stalls for literary magazines and 50 stalls are from Bangladesh. Also, there are several sponsored stalls and education institute stalls,” Shri Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, Hony General Secretary, Publishers and Booksellers Guild told indianexpress.com.

This year, the book fair has also paid special homage to several eminent personalities who lost their lives to the Covid-19 pandemic. Talking about the same, Chatterjee added, “We have some lanes and roads inside the book fair named after these departed souls. Also, we have lost many journalists to the virus. We have named our press corner and stage after some of these.”

The book fair will go on till March 13. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) The book fair will go on till March 13. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The book fair will also host the eighth Kolkata Literature Festival, where eminent personalities in the fields of art and literature will take part in seminars and panel discussions on contemporary issues.

The fair couldn’t be held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but has returned with all Covid-19 guidelines being followed. Considering the pandemic, the book fair will also be available as online live streams.

This year, the focal country is Bangladesh. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) This year, the focal country is Bangladesh. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

“For the first time in the history of any international book fair, we have digitised the book fair. You can see the book fair on our social media profiles. Anybody staying far can enjoy and join the book fair virtually,” Dey added.

Expressing happiness on the response, he said, “we are very excited to have the book fair after a gap of one year. We are quite happy to see lots of book lovers attending the fair on the first day of the fair. There’s a huge sale of books going on so we are happy to see the response.”

