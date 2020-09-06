International Dublin Literary Award shortlist announced: Anuradha Roy’s ‘All the Lives We Never Lived’ makes the cut

The list also includes authors like Anna Burns and Tayari Jones. (File)

It is the season of literary awards and lists. Recently, International Dublin Literary Award announced its shortlist and authors like Anna Burns, Anuradha Roy and Tayari Jones feature on it. The list consists of: The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker, Milkman by Anna Burns, Disoriental by Négar Djavadi (Iranian-French), translated by Tina Kover, Washington Black by Esi Edugyan, An American Marriage by Tayari Jones, History of Violence by Édouard Louis (French) translated by Lorin Stein, The Friend by Sigrid Nunez, There There by Tommy Orange, All the Lives We Never Lived by Anuradha Roy, Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk (Polish), translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones.

The coveted prize is awarded to a novel written or translated into English. The award money is €100,000 (approximately ₹86,71,361.26) making it one of the richest literary prizes. In case a translated work wins, the author receives €75,000 (approximately ₹65,03,520) while the translator is awarded with €25,000 (approximately ₹21,67,719)

“Looking at this fantastic list of books makes me so excited about our literary award this year. It’s more important than ever that Dublin City Council does its best to support the arts in such challenging times and the International Dublin Literary Award is a huge statement of encouragement for writers. In October, we’ll find out which of these talented authors will receive €100,000 from the city but in the meantime I urge everyone to read as many of the ten as you can. Borrow them from your local library countrywide,” Hazel Chu, Lord Mayor of Dublin was quoted as saying, according to a report in The Irish Times.

