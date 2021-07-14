International Booker Prize: Judges for next year announced

As International Booker Prize 2022 opens for submissions, judges for the coveted award have been announced. This time, the names include writer and critic Merve Emre, actor Mel Giedroyc, lawyer Petina Gappah, and translator Jeremy Tiang. It will be chaired by Frank Wynne, making it the first instance of a translator doing so.

“There is no art more intimate than fiction, no connection more electrifying than that between writer and reader. Among an author’s most privileged, most attentive readers are the translators tasked with bringing a work from one language to another. To this day, I am in awe of the strange magic performed by people I now consider colleagues, and friends. I feel excited and daunted to set out on this global journey with such a distinguished group of judges, eager to discover what countries we will visit, what voices we will hear, what stories we will be told. I can imagine no better way to spend a year than in the company of some of the finest writers and their translators from around the globe,” Frank Wynne, Chair of the 2021 International Booker Prize judges said.

“The five judges, led by Frank Wynne, bring together a wealth of experience as world-class readers, writers, critics and translators. The discussions they will have about the books in contention for the 2022 International Booker Prize will be a masterclass of modern literary appreciation,” Administrator of the International Booker Prize, Fiammetta Rocco said.

This year, At Night All Blood Is Black by David Diop won the award. As per the norm, International Booker Prize encourages works in translation. The winning money of £50,000 is divided equally between the author and the translator. The longlist for International Booker Prize will be shared next year in March and the winner in May.