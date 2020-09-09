Judges for International Booker Prize 2021 announced

International Booker Prize announced their judges. (Source: International Booker Prize/Twitter)

Weeks after announcing the winner of the International Booker Prize 2020, the list of judges for the next year is out. It will be chaired by Lucy Hughes-Hallett, cultural historian and novelist. The panel will include author Neel Mukherjee, journalist Aida Edemariam, professor Olivette Otele and translator, poet George Szirtes.

“Fiction is a way of escaping our own personal, national and ideological lockdowns, and of entering the minds of writers and fellow readers, regardless of where they come from. It is a great pleasure to be part of this generous, outward-looking prize, and to be working with such a distinguished group of judges. I look forward to discovering great writing, to being taken to places I’ve never seen and to inhabiting mind-sets which will be new to me. I also look forward to rewarding the work of the authors and translators who help readers to live, imaginatively, the lives of our fellow humans everywhere,” Lucy Hughes-Hallett said as quoted in their website.

“As historians, biographers, poets and translators, the five judges bring a wealth of experience to the task at hand. Their reading will range widely and their discussions will be probing. The choices they make will bring new authors and translators to the attention of readers around the world,” Fiammetta Rocco, administrator of the prize said.

This year, in light of the pandemic and the sudden halt, the process was delayed. Consequently, the process of the 2021 prize started post-May 2020.

This year the coveted prize was awarded to Dutch author, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld for her debut novel The Discomfort of Evening. It was translated by Michele Hutchison.

