Inside Khabar Lahariya: the fearless women reporters rewriting rural journalism in India

The cover is a real screamer — we see women writing, striding, listening, clicking photos, carrying loads, while the men (appropriately enough) are either policing or loafing. The book is authored by Disha Mullick, but its full writership is (rightfully) shared by multiple women journalists from across the social spectrum.

An unusual biography of a feminist organisation, written with disarming candidness and style, The Good Reporter is a polyphonic narrative history of Khabar Lahariya (KL) — a maverick media space that has been championing hyper-local, women-led journalism in the patriarchal boondocks of Bundelkhand. Having begun as a door-to-door newspaper in the early 2000s, KL has now transformed into a video-centred digital platform that reaches millions of viewers every month. At its core, it has always been a tight-knit web of female reporters, predominantly from underprivileged backgrounds, reporting from several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

Khabar Lahariya remains a fiercely mutinous and embattled community. We learn that “in the past two decades, we have had long-time team members confront or succumb to acid attacks, long illnesses, accidents, suicide. This is in addition to the intense violence we have witnessed in our work, and still do, on a daily basis.”

The grim old cliff of adversity emerges constantly in the narrative but the writer(s) also emphasise just how personally liberating this adventure of journalism has proved to be — “a buffer, a protective aura, a role we could forget ourselves in for a brief time” — especially in these violently conservative portions of rural India. The spectre of male incompetence (and not just domestic violence) keeps surfacing too. One of the reporters spends a lakh to buy her unemployed husband a sound system plus vehicle so he can ply a DJ business. “And then he ran someone over with it, and I had to bail him out with my savings.”

The prose is generously replete with Hindi phraseology, which gives it a distinct and flavourful tadka. But how does the book accommodate its 10 authors, this grand profusion of voices? “Our primary languages are different, our castes are different, our histories — ranging from bonded labour to foreign education — are vastly different.”