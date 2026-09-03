The Infinite Monkey problem: what AI means for the future of the book

(Written by Shreyoshee Palit)

If artificial intelligence makes producing a book nearly effortless, publishing may soon face a question more fundamental than whether machines can write: what, then, is a book worth? What happens when you read a book, love it, recommend it to a friend, then discover that almost none of it was written by a human? Ultimately, how much automation is a reader willing to accept?

These questions emerged from a discussion on “Writing and Publishing in the Age of AI” at Bhashavaad 3.0, the annual national translation conference organised by Ashoka University’s Centre for Translation. The panel brought together publishers Karthika VK and Chiki Sarkar, translator Arunava Sinha, and professor Debayan Gupta, moderated by author and lawyer Rahul Matthan.

Story continues below this ad

Gupta argues that the first disruption will likely be economic. He points to the growing ecosystem of self-published fiction, where writers already use AI to produce work faster, analyse successful novels, and identify themes and plot structures likely to sell. If the cost of producing content approaches zero, he argues, publishing could be flooded with writing, making content abundant while quality, attention, and recognition grow scarce.

The result, he suggests, could be a market split between an enormous quantity of cheap, automated content and a small pool of highly valued work. “Once you get to this stage,” he said, “the value of high-quality content is presumably going to skyrocket.”

But if AI changes who can produce books and how cheaply, it raises a further question: does the process of making a work contribute to its value for a modern audience? And if so, how much does that matter to us?

Sarkar argued that AI may be an extraordinarily effective tool, but human judgement still determines what is worth creating. She recalled asking an AI model to transpose the Japanese novel When the Coffee Gets Cold into a Bangalore Church Street bookshop. The premise worked; the resulting story did not. It was, as she put it, “damn boring”; someone still had to decide what was missing, where the story needed tension, and what point of view it should carry. Gupta, however, soon raised a further question: what happens when we find a way to automate even that judgement?

Story continues below this ad

Asked whether AI can write a truly great novel, Sinha says it can, but only through sheer probability. He invokes the Infinite Monkey Theorem: given infinite time, a random key generator (or a monkey) hitting keys on a typewriter will eventually produce every text ever written, Shakespeare included. AI, too, will someday produce a legendary work, but by chance alone. This raises the question of our age, as Sinha puts it: “Is a work acceptable to you as a great work of art if it does not come out of a human creative process?”

Karthika returned the discussion to something more fundamental still. One may choose what to publish, translate, or adapt with AI’s help, and which tools to use, but the more important choice is whether to ask why we use these tools at all. “Just because a tool is there, does that have to take over our lives? No. The tool is there; we will use it. We will use it pragmatically, hopefully wisely. But surely we have to think beyond that to why we do the things we do.”

She also stressed AI’s benefits for publishing. In a multilingual literary system like India’s, it could let readers access world literature directly across Indian languages, rather than waiting years for translations or relying on English as an intermediary. This might never match the genius and painstaking work of human translators, but it would simplify the process in a world where humans and AI coexist.

The challenge, then, is not whether AI belongs in publishing. It already does. The challenge is deciding how much of the human act of creation we are prepared to automate, and what we believe remains worth preserving when we do.

(The author is an intern at The Indian Express.)