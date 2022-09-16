Meet Indu Antony, the artist who has archived the ‘smells of Bengaluru’ in a published book

Indu Antony has called Bengaluru home for 21 years, and the city is a part of her today. Among the many things that make the city special for her are its many smells (good and bad), which she has now documented in her latest book — Vasane (which translates to ‘smell’ in Kannada). Through this book, the transdisciplinary artist and author aims to “start a discussion” about the city and its many facets, and also provide readers with a smell map to guide them through the city.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Indu — who started her own self-publishing initiative called Mazhi Books in 2020, and opened a public space for women in Bengaluru called ‘Namma Katte’ this year, talks about her journey thus far, the process of creating Vasane, and much more. Edited excerpts below:

Were you always inclined towards art as a child? When did you decide to pursue this as a career?

Growing up, art was an extracurricular activity that I enjoyed. But I was motivated to follow the traditional path, which was to become an engineer or doctor. I moved to Bengaluru from Kerala where I grew up, to study medicine, but eventually decided to pursue art full time. I saw other artists and realised this could also be an option.

How would you describe your purpose behind creating art?

A lot of the work that I do comes from a place of needing to have a conversation about something. That’s where my purpose stems from — to start a discussion.

Vasane is a book that archives the smells of Bengaluru. What inspired you to pursue this unique concept?

I’m always interested in what makes a place what it is — how we connect to a city and become conscious of our surroundings. Smell is an underrated concept. It brings out so many memories and emotions. And with Bengaluru being the IT capital, we are so glued to our screens and the visual aspects of life. So, I especially thought that smell is important to truly experience the city in a more authentic way. I also wanted it to be in a book format so people could take a slice of Bengaluru with them wherever they go.

Why did you choose Bengaluru for this project instead of any other city?

I have lived in Bengaluru for 21 years. It’s a place that is a part of me. This project, too, is a personal thing. Since I know this city so well, it was much easier to do this in Bengaluru. Bengaluru has so many smells, good and bad. We’ve captured both in our book.

How exactly have you archived the smells of Bengaluru in the book?

We started with speaking to a lot of people and asking them about their memories in the city. This is a smell memory project — because with Bengaluru changing so quickly, in a way, people are connecting to a city that was. A lot of people’s memories in Bengaluru have to do with smells. So we decided to document the most common smells, and then we recreated 12 of those and put them in the book, so that people can carry them around. In total, we’ve archived 137 smells and have been collecting information about each of those so we can recreate them, too.

How do you hope your readers make use of this book?

How someone uses the book is very personal to them, as it depends on the individual themselves. As an artist, I cannot ask my audience to use or perceive it a certain way. For me, the most important thing is that people have a way to connect to the city more deeply. It’s a very interactive book, there’s also a postcard that you can send back to us. This book is my way of looking at Bengaluru, and people can figure out how they relate to it.

What was one of the most special parts of the creative process for this book?

Working with the local perfumer and formulating the smells. I worked with Avinandan, a wholesale dealer. It was great working with him, because he understood my vision. He brought in his own idea of different parts of Bengaluru which helped a lot. It’s not just about the good smells, but also the bad ones. A lot of people I approached for the project actually said no because I wanted to capture the city’s bad smells too. But a city is made of both — good and bad, and I wanted to reflect that.

Are you working on something new?

I recently opened a space for women called ‘Namma Katte’. Public spaces are very much occupied by men — it’s so hard for women to have their own space, somewhere to just be, and relax. The notion that women have to be constantly productive is drilled in our heads, but in this space, women can do whatever they want.

