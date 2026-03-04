Two authors of Indian origin — Sheena Kalayil and Megha Majumdar —make 2026 Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist

The 2026 Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist, announced Wednesday, features two authors of Indian heritage: Manchester-based Sheena Kalayil and New York-based Megha Majumdar.

The two authors join a longlist that includes 14 other titles, with nine coming from independent publishers and seven from debut novelists. Susan Choi and Katie Kitamura, both shortlisted for the 2025 Booker Prize, also feature, alongside Kit de Waal and Lily King.

A Guardian and a Thief

Majumdar’s A Guardian and a Thief is set in a future Kolkata devastated by flooding and famine. The novel follows a mother, identified only as Ma, who is days away from emigrating to the United States with her two-year-old daughter and elderly father when her purse containing their hard-won climate visas is stolen. The thief is Boomba, a teenager from a rural coastal area displaced by environmental collapse, who steals the purse hoping to feed his own family.