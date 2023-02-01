From ‘bindaas’ to ‘almirah’: Indian English pronunciation for over 800 words added to Oxford English Dictionary

Indian pronunciation transcription and audio for more than 800 words, including bindass (bold), desh (country), diya (earthen lamp), almirah (a storage unit) have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has been expanding its pronunciation coverage for numerous region-specific varieties since 2016. The addition of Indian English pronunciations to OED brings its total number of global varieties to sixteen. The audio is recorded by a speaker from the relevant region, following a pronunciation model based on recent phonetic research, pronunciation models, and the expertise of native speakers, OED said in a statement.

For those words that show region-specific usage or meanings (New Zealand, Scottish, or Caribbean English, for example) the dictionary has added a region-specific pronunciation, alongside the British and American pronunciations given as standard across the entire dictionary. The OED provides both audio alongside pronunciation transcriptions to be read by its users.

“Ever since we started work to expand and include audio in our coverage of pronunciations for varieties of English besides British and U.S. English, Indian English has been one of our biggest priorities and also one of our biggest challenges. I am delighted that we have developed a transcription model to capture its complexity and can now offer pronunciations for this extremely important variety of English in the OED,” Dr Catherine Sangster, Oxford English Dictionary (OED) Pronunciations Editor, said in a statement.



Dr Matthew Moreland, Senior Consultant Phonetics Editor at Oxford Languages, and Lecturer in Phonetics at the University of East Anglia, added: “The journey to this point has involved reflection on exactly what it means to present pronunciations in an English dictionary, delving into questions of naturalization and the ways in which speakers of different languages and cultures interact. The resulting transcription model is a celebration of the glorious sounds and combinations of sounds fused together in such a rich and fascinating manner, and which together make Indian English unique.”

