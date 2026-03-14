In ‘Place’, Ananya Vajpeyi Maps Grief, Politics and the Soul of Cities

The Victorians had a name for it: Melancholia. However, underlying the overwhelming sense of sadness that permeates much of Ananya Vajpeyi’s new book, there is also a warmth and a disarming honesty about herself and her vulnerabilities. Then, there is the empathy that lights up the sombre vistas she encounters; like a shaft of sunlight breaking through massed clouds, it illuminates what would otherwise be an occasionally dolorous narrative. It lingers with a quietude that, one suspects, comes from a deep reservoir of reflection and repose.

Neither a travelogue nor a memoir, Place is an invocation: to lost time and personal grief, tangled histories and changing politics. Her despair over the continuing wound that is Gaza, the New India that is transforming into Bharat at an alarming speed, the othering faced by women who wish to study ancient languages such as Sanskrit in the long-held citadels of classical learning — all this and more limns her depiction of the cities she visits.