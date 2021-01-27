scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
In a first, Kolkata gets boat library

A ride on the boat would cost Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children. The library will eventually host activities such as storytelling, dramatised readings, poetry sessions, book launches, music and more, he said.

By: PTI | Kolkata | January 27, 2021 11:19:27 am
Pune International Literature Festival, Pune International Literature Festival 8 edition, Pune International Literature Festival starting, Pune International Literature Festival news, indian express newsThe trip will start at Millenium Park and the boat will travel all the way to Belur Math jetty and return. (Representational)

A children’s library on a boat was launched in Kolkata on Republic Day, a first of a kind initiative. Children will be able to choose from a selection of 500 titles in English and Bengali on the Young Readers’ Boat Library, an official said on Tuesday.
The idea behind the boat library is that one can read some good collection of books while appreciating the beauty of
Kolkata, cruising on the Hooghly, he said. “The boat library would take people on a three-hour- long trip,” the official said.

The trip will start at Millenium Park and the boat will travel all the way to Belur Math jetty and return, he said. There will be three trips on all weekdays, he added. The boat has a free wifi facility as well. The library has been set up by the West Bengal
Transport Corporation (WBTC) in collaboration with a heritage book store of the city, the official said.

