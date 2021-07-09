‘Sharing my experiences and learnings’: Kareena Kapoor Khan shows the cover of her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest among the crop of actors to turn authors. In December last year she shared the news, and now the book is ready. The actor took to Instagram to unveil the cover and shared that it is up for pre-order. Co-written by Aditi Shah Bhimjyani, the book Pregnancy Bible is like a primer for all mothers-to-be.

Sharing the cover, the actor wrote, “I can’t believe that I actually agreed to write this book… but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood. Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Prior to this, she had referred to the book as her “third child”. “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies,” she stated. “In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

While announcing the book, she had said, “I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. In this book I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women.”