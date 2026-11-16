Sonia’s memoir launch draws INDIA bloc, and BJP’s Amarinder Singh

At the Delhi launch of “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, attended by INDIA bloc leaders and BJP’s Amarinder Singh, the Congress leader said she wrote the book because “so much is being said and most of it is so unreal”

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Nov 16, 2026 08:29 PM IST
In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 16, 2026, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, second left, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, second right, party leader Sonia Gandhi and others during the official launch event for her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi. (@IndianNationalCongress/YT via PTI Photo)In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 16, 2026, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, second left, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, second right, party leader Sonia Gandhi and others during the official launch event for her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi. (@IndianNationalCongress/YT via PTI Photo)
AI Narration

Sonia Gandhi on Monday spoke about the most painful chapter of her life, saying that after Rajiv Gandhi’s death, she “became the child” while Rahul and Priyanka “became parents”.

Speaking at the launch of her memoir, “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, in New Delhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson also recalled her early years in the family and said she was “in awe” of Indira Gandhi.

“She was formidable, I was scared of her,” she said.

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Gandhi also said that when Rajiv Gandhi became prime minister, security did not allow Rahul and Priyanka to leave the house.

Why she wrote the book

Gandhi said one reason she chose to write the memoir was that “so much is being said and most of it is so unreal”.

She said the response to the book had been “overwhelming” and that she was “deeply touched”.

Published by HarperCollins India, the memoir went on sale last Tuesday. The publisher said more than 2 lakh copies had been sold in less than a week. Readers have lined up at major bookstores, and many have ordered the book online.

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In the book, Gandhi describes it as a personal memoir, with politics providing the background or “a kind of framework”.

Who attended

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were at the launch at the ITC Maurya.

Several INDIA bloc leaders also attended. Among them were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule.

Among the guests was BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who left the Congress in 2021. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur, Congress chief ministers D K Shivakumar (Karnataka) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), and several senior Congress leaders also attended.

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BJP vs Congress on the memoir

The BJP has accused Gandhi of “whitewashing” events in the book. Congress leaders have praised the memoir as candid and lauded the former party chief for her achievements.

Launches across states

Launch events for the book were also held in several other places on Monday. In Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhu released the book at Dharamshala and praised Gandhi for overcoming difficulties “with courage, patience and determination”.

“It is fascinating to learn how Sonia Gandhi shaped herself amid challenging circumstances and overcame various difficulties with courage, patience and determination. Her life journey reflects resilience, strength of character and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances,” he said, according to a statement issued in Shimla.

Sukhu urged young people to read the book, saying her experiences could shape how they look at life.

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AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil, co-in-charges Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan, state ministers and MLAs attended the Dharamshala event.

(With inputs from PTI)

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