Sonia’s memoir launch draws INDIA bloc, and BJP’s Amarinder Singh

Sonia Gandhi on Monday spoke about the most painful chapter of her life, saying that after Rajiv Gandhi’s death, she “became the child” while Rahul and Priyanka “became parents”.

Speaking at the launch of her memoir, “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, in New Delhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson also recalled her early years in the family and said she was “in awe” of Indira Gandhi.

“She was formidable, I was scared of her,” she said.

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Gandhi also said that when Rajiv Gandhi became prime minister, security did not allow Rahul and Priyanka to leave the house.

Why she wrote the book

Gandhi said one reason she chose to write the memoir was that “so much is being said and most of it is so unreal”.