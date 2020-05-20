The Hunger Games prequel is out in India

The new book is out on print, digital and audio formats from today. (Source: Scholastic India | Designed by Gargi Singh) The new book is out on print, digital and audio formats from today. (Source: Scholastic India | Designed by Gargi Singh)

For all the Hunger Games fans, there is good news. Scholastic has published its prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins. This comes ten years since Mockingjay was published. The new book is out in print, digital and audio formats from today.

Speaking on the book, Collins was quoted as saying, “I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival. The reconstruction period ten years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

“Returning to the world of Panem is an exciting proposition for readers of all ages. Ten years after the publication of Mockingjay, this new novel promises to answer, and raise more questions and debate for fans across the world. With the first run of 2.5 million copies of the English edition, we’re confident that The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will create the whole new fan base and provide something for the die-hard Hunger Games fan as well,” Shantanu Duttagupta, Publisher, Scholastic India, stated. The book is ready with a film adaptation already and will be directed by Francis Lawrence.

The first three books in the Hunger Games series, consisting of The Hunger Games, Catching Fire and Mockingjay have sold more than 100 million copies. They have also been translated into more than 50 languages and it waits to be seen what this new book has in store.

