Hungary fines bookshop for selling picture book depicting LGBT families

A bookshop chain in Hungary has been fined for selling a book. The bookstore was pulled up for the sale of a picture book which tells the everyday life of a child and their same-sex parents. The picture used has landed them in trouble. The translated children’s book Micsoda család! is written by Lawrence Schimel and the illustrator is Elīna Brasliņa.

A report in Reuters states the distributor has been fined 250,000 forints (£600) “under a law that bans unfair trade practices”.

“This book was placed among other books of fairy tales and this way they breached the law,” Richard Tarnai, Pest county government commissioner, told HirTV, a commercial channel, as per a report in Reuters.

The author Lawrence Schimel has condemned this and speaking to The Guardian stated the intent of the book was to “celebrate queer families, to put more queer joy into the world, so that the only books available to children weren’t about conflicts”. “In these stories, the fact that the parents are two mums or two dads is incidental to the story, as it is to the daily lives of children in rainbow families. These families don’t only experience homophobia, they also have fun,” he was quoted as saying.

I woke to sad news from #Hungary: a fine of 250,000 Florints to a bookshop for selling my children’s book MICSODA CSALÁD! illustrated by Elīna Brasliņa, translated by Anna T. Szabó, without warning that it portrays families different from the “normal”. #acsaladazcsalad #LGTBIQ pic.twitter.com/8YzTZKB9H2 — Lawrence Schimel (@lawrenceschimel) July 7, 2021

He also took to Twitter on July 7, and wrote, “I woke to sad news from #Hungary: a fine of 250,000 Florints to a bookshop for selling my children’s book MICSODA CSALÁD! illustrated by Elīna Brasliņa, translated by Anna T Szabó, without warning that it portrays families different from the “normal”.

