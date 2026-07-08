Humblebrag, ‘out of station’ is now Oxford English—pass the nihari

Of 900 new entries to the Oxford English Dictionary this quarter, 13 are from South Asia. (Generated using AI)

‘Yeah nah’, not to ‘humblebrag’ but the Oxford English Dictionary has added a clutch of words from South Asia, which some will agree have made it tastefully ‘blingy’. It has also made an effort to clear its proverbial ‘floordrobe’, a bulwark against ‘enshittification,’ and reviewed older entries from the Indian subcontinent. So, next time your teacher snaps at you for using the Indianism ‘out of station,’ refer her to the OED, and tell her just as ‘au contraire’ is no longer just French, the phrase is also now proper English.

Of the 13 entries from South Asia, some like nihari and alpana, are borrowed from the many languages and cultures of the region, while others are English words that have been bastardised much like ‘out of station’ (“away from one’s usual location”) from outstation, and are largely unknown in the rest of the world.