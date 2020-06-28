Hindi writer Priyamvad’s new book to publish with Hind Pocket Books

His new book, Bharatiya Loktanktra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan will be released next year. (Navnit Nirav/YouTube) His new book, Bharatiya Loktanktra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan will be released next year. (Navnit Nirav/YouTube)

Penguin Random House India’s Indian language publishing division, Hind Pocket Books has recently signed Shri Priyamvad, a celebrated writer in Hindi literature. His new book, Bharatiya Loktanktra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan will be released next year.

Centered on post-Independence India, the book will trace the country’s political upheavals during that time. The wide trajectory of the premise will be covered in two parts. While the first will document events from January 26, 1950 to June 12, 1975, the other will capture significant occurrences in India from June 12, 1975 to January 14, 1980.

“Indian democracy has seen many ups and downs in its seventy-three-year journey. Many prominent voices of yesteryear have been lost in the flow of history. However, they did play an important role in shaping the direction of our democracy. This book attempts to trace and take another look at those voices, events and persons, through which we have reached the present stage of our democracy. It is heartening for me that Hind Pocket Books is going to be publishing this book,” the author commented on his new book.

Welcoming the author to the publishing house, Vaishali Mathur, publisher, Indian Language Publishing, Penguin Random House India, said: “It is our great honour to publish Priyamvadji’s next books under the Hind Pocket Books imprint, which is now a part of Penguin Random House India. Priyamvadji has keenly observed and written on the Indian political scene and history for years, and his books are definitive and essential reads for students and readers of history and politics.”

