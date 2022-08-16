‘Hindi literature written by a woman has gained recognition’: Alka Saraogi on winning the Dayawati Modi Stree Shakti Samman

August 16, 2022 11:37:20 am
At 61, Alka Saraogi — who recently became the 21st recipient of the Dayawati Modi Stree Shakti Samman, and the first author ever to win the award — is a force to reckon with. Notably, the previous recipients of the award, given to “extraordinary women”, have been artists, journalists, and social workers.
Winner of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award (2001) for her first novel ‘Kalikatha via Bypass’, the Hindi writer was born and raised in Kolkata. Her first work was published by Editions Gallimard in French, Insel Verlag in German, Neri Pozza in Italian and Siruela in Spanish. Till date, she has six novels to her credit.
Saraogi’s recent work Terah Halfaname is a collection of short stories of prominent women writers of independent India (published by Vani Publication and launched by Dr Karan Singh). The stories of Anita Desai, Mahashweta Devi, Qurratulain Hyder, Indra Goswami, Ismat Chugtai, Krishna Sobti, Chitra Mudgal, Vishwapriya Iyengar, Anjali Khandwala, Kamla Das, T Janki Rani, Urmila Pawar, and Vedihi are featured in the book.
On the sidelines of the prestigious award and felicitation ceremony in New Delhi, Saraogi looked back at her journey, her understanding of women’s stories, and the promising rise of Hindi literature.
Excerpts from the exclusive interview with indianexpress.com.
Congratulations on winning the Dayawati Modi Stree Shakti Samman. How do you feel?
This award has been given to literature for the first time. Naturally, I feel that Hindi literature written by a woman has gained recognition.
How and when did you decide to become a writer?
It just happened to me. I was writing features in magazines in those days. Then I wrote a short story on a man within a family set up, who ran hither thither smilingly doing errands to please everyone, but he was invisible to them. Because he looked funny and was unsuccessful in life, he was marginalised even within the family. The story was published in a mega issue of a magazine and was much talked about. It made me realise that I was essentially a storyteller.
Some key moments in your journey that you immensely cherish.
When I showed a copy of my first novel ‘Kali-katha via Bypass’ to eminent writer Nirmal Verma (credited as being one of the pioneers of the Nai Kahani literary movement of Hindi literature) when he was visiting Kolkata, he looked at it for five minutes in amazement. I think the title of the book and the old monument on the cover caught his attention.
The first reading of the first novel with a bunch of academics made me sorely disappointed by their reaction. When I called a visiting lecturer the next morning who had the book with him, he told me that it was outstanding, even if the craft was unusual. He told me to send the message to the publisher without changing a word.
Would you say that winning the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2001 was a game changer for you?
It was a game changer in the sense that it gave validation to my journey as a writer and made it easy for me to carry on with writing, which does not bring you much royalties to speak of.
What are you working on currently?
I have been writing a novel about the relationship between Gandhi and Sarladevi Chaudhrani in the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.
How do you feel about Hindi literature being recognised internationally?
When my first novel was published in French, Italian, Spanish and German, it was like a dream come true. Now a Booker in Hindi to a fellow writer (Geetanjali Shree) gives hope of Hindi literature being recognised for the worth it has.
Would you say that Hindi fiction has drastically evolved over the years?
Hindi has possibilities to scale uncharted scales in literature. Fiction writing is evolving in a new style and language.
How do you feel can the reach and recognition of Hindi writing and literature be improved?
Good translations, which can translate the joy of reading, are much needed.
