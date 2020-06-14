Mantel Pieces: Hilary Mantel’s new book on essays, reviews and pieces of memoir to be out in October

The Booker-winner author is coming up with her collection of twenty reviews, essays and pieces of memoir which span over three decades. (Ellie Smith/The New York Times) The Booker-winner author is coming up with her collection of twenty reviews, essays and pieces of memoir which span over three decades. (Ellie Smith/The New York Times)

There is good news for readers of Hilary Mantel’s work. The Booker-winner author is coming up with her collection of 20 reviews, essays and pieces of memoir which span over three decades, on October 1, 2020. It will be published by 4th Estate, an imprint of HarperCollins UK, and London Review of Books, and has been suitably titled: Mantel Pieces.

The book will cover a vast trajectory, ranging from her stay Robespierre and Danton, the Hite report, Saudi Arabia where she lived for four years back in 1980s and including the Bulger case, John Osborne, the Virgin Mary, Madonna, and an examination of Helen Duncan, Britain’s last witch. The collection will also include essays about Jane Boleyn, Charles Brandon, Christopher Marlowe and Margaret Pole, providing a glimpse of her mind and the way she choose her subjects. Personal experiences like meeting with her stepfather, among others, are also included.

Mantel is one of the most celebrated writers of this generation and her extensive work on Thomas Cromwell, presented in the form of trilogy, consisting of Wolf Hall (2009) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012) and The Mirror and the Light (2020), received wide acclaim from critics and readers alike. She won the coveted Booker Prize for the first two novels and a possibility of getting another one for her recent work has not been ruled out.

In a video interview with The Guardian, the author had shared that writing the trilogy was perhaps the purpose of her life. In an interview with Channel 4 News, she had added that she derives more satisfaction writing historical fiction even though she has written a host of contemporary fiction.

