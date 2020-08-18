Hilary Mantel might not write historical fiction anytime soon

The author also expressed her wish to write short stories. (Ellie Smith/The New York Times)

Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror & the Light has been longlisted for the Booker. In the past, the author has won the honour twice — for Wolf Hall (2009) and Bring Up The Bodies (2012), both part of the Tudor trilogy which ends with her latest work. The acclaimed author, however, has stated that she might not write historical fiction anytime soon again.

A report in The Guardian, which cites her speech at the Edinburgh international book festival, quotes her saying, “I haven’t got another big historical novel in view. I think that’s quite important to say, so I hope people will stop writing to me with suggestions. It’s lovely that people have the appetite for it but considering the pace at which I proceed, I would like some life before it’s too late.”

The author has also expressed her wish to dabble in the short story genre, further adding that she has some ideas in mind. There is a tone of caution though. “It may be that none of them will work out. I don’t have a great strike rate with short stories. I often find they fall over and I have to abandon them, but I’d like to see if there’s any potential there…I think I can do original work. What I hope is, I might surprise myself,” she concluded.

