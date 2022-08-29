scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

‘The Hero of Tiger Hill’: Book tells story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee

The autobiography, published by Srishti Publishers, is the true story of a brave soldier who left no stone unturned and fought valiantly for the honour of India.

book cover, Yogendra Singh YadavYogendra Singh Yadav was awarded Param Vir Chakra at the age of 19 for his actions in the 1999 Kargil conflict (Source: Amazon.in)

A new book “The Hero of Tiger Hill” tells the inspiring story of Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee — India’s highest gallantry award — at the age of 19 for his actions in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The autobiography, published by Srishti Publishers, is the true story of a brave soldier who left no stone unturned and fought valiantly for the honour of India.

“The idea of writing the book came to my mind over the last many years when I was invited to some of the top colleges of India like IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Indore… I noticed that my simple but honest answers made a lot of impact and would go on to motivate these young students,” Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yadav told PTI.

Also Read | |Why the issue with Yogendra Yadav’s Making Sense of Indian Democracy is analytical

“I decided then to write a book capturing my journey. My motive for writing the book is to motivate youngsters of India and inculcate a sense of patriotism. I hope my book is able to motivate more readers to serve the nation in some or other capacity,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

On the night of July 3, 1999, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, all of 19 years old, was given a very crucial task along with the Ghatak Platoon of 18 Grenadiers Regiment — to capture the impenetrable Tiger Hill.

Braving the inhospitable terrain, freezing cold weather and facing fierce enemy fire, he was the first in this Ghatak Platoon to reach the top. Even after his body was pierced by multiple bullets and grenade shrapnel, he charged the enemy bunkers.

Advertisement

He displayed the most conspicuous courage under extreme adverse circumstances during the Kargil War which made him the youngest awardee of PVC.

“In his own words, Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav gives us an inspiring account of the Kargil War through his transformative journey of fulfilling his most cherished dream of serving the Indian Army,” reads the book description.

Also Read | |In his book JNU: Nationalism and India’s Uncivil War, professor Makarand R Paranjape fails to understand the essential irreverence that characterises the premier university

He has served at the Junior Leaders Academy in Bareilly, helping shape future leaders of the Army and superannuated from service in December 2021.
Besides a detailed account of his valiant fight to capture Tiger Hill, the book also claims to take a brief but insightful look into the problems of Kashmiri people and how the Army is trying to tackle it, keeping people’s welfare in mind.

Advertisement

“The Hero of Tiger Hill” is currently available for sale across offline and online stores.

​​📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:05:09 pm
Next Story

International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Ghulam Nabi Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Ghulam Nabi Azad?

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Succession, spinoffs in focus in Mukesh Ambani’s big speech

Succession, spinoffs in focus in Mukesh Ambani’s big speech

Potential hydrogen leak interrupts launch mission
NASA's Artemis 1

Potential hydrogen leak interrupts launch mission

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement