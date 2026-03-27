HBO releases Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone teaser

HBO released the much-awaited teaser for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone series yesterday. The Harry Potter books and movies have been cherished by readers for years, and the new series gives the wizarding world and its characters a fresh life through an all-new ensemble of cast.
J.K. Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter universe, shared her approval through a tweet saying, “It’s going to be incredible. I’m so happy with it.”
The teaser opens in the Dursley household and offers a glimpse of the start of Harry’s life at Hogwarts, introducing some of the beloved characters who accompany him on his magical journey. The new cast features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasly.
The teaser has drawn mixed reactions from fans, with some praising its faithfulness to the books and some expressing discontent over the casting choices. Much of the criticism centred on Paapa Eddideu’s casting as Severus Snape, the potions master, and the character’s newly depicted African heritage.
The first season is set to release on Christmas 2026, with the aim of being more accurate to the book and covering more content from the books with a higher runtime as opposed to the movies. The series is currently in production at the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK. The cast also features Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. However, the main antagonist, Voldemort, has not yet been cast.