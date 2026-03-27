HBO releases Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone teaser

HBO released the much-awaited teaser for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone series yesterday. The Harry Potter books and movies have been cherished by readers for years, and the new series gives the wizarding world and its characters a fresh life through an all-new ensemble of cast.

J.K. Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter universe, shared her approval through a tweet saying, “It’s going to be incredible. I’m so happy with it.”

The teaser and fans

The teaser opens in the Dursley household and offers a glimpse of the start of Harry’s life at Hogwarts, introducing some of the beloved characters who accompany him on his magical journey. The new cast features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasly.