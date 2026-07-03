Murakami breaks his own mold with ‘The Tale of KAHO’ — his first novel with a female lead

Those who have been eagerly waiting for the next Haruki Murakami novel will be pleased to know that his book The Tale of KAHO became available across bookstores in Japan on Friday. Unfortunately, an English translation is not yet available, and no announcement has been made by his publishers about when the English-speaking world would be able to get its hands on it.

His latest stands out in Murakami’s oeuvre as it departs from tradition in that rather than feature a lonely male protagonist, the novel features a female protagonist—a first for him.

A Japan bookstore arranged a midnight countdown so that his fans could purchase the book as soon as the embargo was lifted. Naoyuki Yamano, the first customer to buy the new Murakami novel at the bookstore told the Associated Press, “I’m excited about finding out how the story evolves around a female main character.”