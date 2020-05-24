Harry Potter book sold for £33,000 in auction

The same report states that along with that, four other books from the series were also sold. They were all abandoned. (Source: harrypotterfilm/Instagram) The same report states that along with that, four other books from the series were also sold. They were all abandoned. (Source: harrypotterfilm/Instagram)

In an auction held recently, first edition of the first book in the JK Rowling series has fetched £33,000. According to a report in The Independent, the rare copy was found by the owner in a skip. The person concerned, a teacher in a school at Buckinghamshire, had kept the book in her loft.

The same report states that along with that, four other books from the series were also sold. They were all abandoned.

“To say I’m pleased is an understatement. Due to its condition, we thought £20,000 would be a good result. We watched the auction and the price just kept going up and up. I love books and reading and it just seemed awful to throw them away, so I picked up about five Harry Potter books,” she continued. “I thought they might be useful for my children or grandchildren in the future. It was better than seeing them go to waste,” the report quotes an anonymous statement from the seller.

Rowling has been a lot in the news of late. The author had contracted the coronavirus, the news of which, along with the subsequent discovery, was shared by her on Twitter. Later, she also informed that she would be donating £1m to aid those affected by the pandemic.

“Today’s the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I’m going to be honest and say that it feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths today. Too many people are losing loved ones in the real world.”

Today’s the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I’m going to be honest and say that it feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths today. Too many people are losing loved ones in the real world. 1/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

As ever in a crisis of this sort, the poorest and most vulnerable are hit hardest, so in honour of the Battle of Hogwarts, I’ll be making a donation of £1m, half of which will go to https://t.co/Lul8tbTzeI, who’re helping the homeless during the pandemic

3/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

and half of which will go to https://t.co/5QOSZy1xob, because we know that domestic abuse has, sadly, increased hugely during the lockdown. 4/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

“So on this anniversary of a great wizarding victory, I’m thinking of the people who’re out there doing their jobs to protect us and our way of life. I have 3 key workers in my immediate family, and like all such relatives, I’m torn between pride and anxiety. As ever in a crisis of this sort, the poorest and most vulnerable are hit hardest, so in honour of the Battle of Hogwarts, I’ll be making a donation of £1m, half of which will go to https://crisis.org.uk, who’re helping the homeless during the pandemic and half of which will go to https://refuge.org.uk, because we know that domestic abuse has, sadly, increased hugely during the lockdown,” she added.

