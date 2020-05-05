Harry-Meghan’s ‘honest, up-close’ biography all set to release this year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

A biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is due to be released in the summer of 2020. Titled Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, the book promises to tell the “true story” of the royal couple.

The biography has been authored by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who worked on the book for the past two years.

The book is said to explore how Harry and Meghan — whose lives have been under constant scrutiny —navigated royal life, from the time of their wedding in May 2018 to when they stepped down as working members of the royal family in January 2020.

Finding Freedom, biography on Harry and Meghan, published by Harper Collins. (Source: Harper Collins) Finding Freedom, biography on Harry and Meghan, published by Harper Collins. (Source: Harper Collins)

Scheduled to be released on August 11, 2020, the book, published by Harper Collins, is likely to offer “unique access” to the couple, as stated by the publisher.

“For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” reads the book’s description on the publishing house’s official website.

“Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” it further adds.

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed. Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the authors of the book said in a statement.

Talking about Meghan and Harry’s journey, Scobie, a London-based writer, was quoted as saying by Harper’s Bazaar, “…along the way I have watched a couple remain faithful to their own beliefs and stand strong in the face of adversity.” He emphasised, “Though their story has largely taken place behind palace walls, their journey to create a life of purpose and freedom is something I think we can all relate to.”

