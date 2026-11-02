Harry Bosch is older, slower in The Hollow

Michael Connelly’s Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch was one of the characters who ushered in the era of realistic police detectives in the eighties and nineties. Far from being superheroes or specially gifted, these were seemingly normal men who laughed, wept, and dealt with relationships and office politics, even as they tried to solve cases.

The son of a prostitute, Bosch loses his mother when he is eleven, and spends some of his childhood in MacLaren’s Children’s Centre, where he witnesses (and is subjected to) a lot of abuse. This fills him with a seething rage against injustice and puts him firmly in the corner of the often unseen, unreported underdog. He is known for his temper, his love of nature, and his refusal to go by the book to make sure the guilty are brought to justice.

Unfortunately, these traits are largely missing in his twenty-sixth outing, The Hollow. Harry Bosch is now in his 70s. He has retired from the police force, is consulted mainly on “cold cases” (old cases that were never solved), and has a new titanium knee. The flashes of rage and the refusal to toe the official line are fading. To make matters worse, Connelly gives him far too much to do in The Hollow.

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Court, country, shadows of the past

Unlike classic Harry Bosch books such as The Last Coyote, City of Bones, and A Darkness More Than Night, The Hollow does not revolve around a single main plot. The book begins with Bosch trying to make a man confess to murdering his wife while laying flowers at her grave, then moves on to the unsolved murder of Bosch’s childhood friend at MacLaren’s, and then brings in US missiles falling into the wrong hands (complete with references to Putin). Oh, and there is a connection between the missing missiles and the childhood murder, for good measure. The Hollow refers to an area in MacLaren’s Children’s Centre where children were confined as punishment. It is where Bosch’s friend, Chops, was brutally murdered.

The Hollow blends courtroom drama, espionage, and good old-fashioned detective work across 350-odd pages. And frankly, it’s a little too much at times, with too many subplots and too many characters. Yes, Bosch is a constant throughout the book, but his therapist-girlfriend, his partners on a murder case, FBI associates on the missile theft, and, of course, his daughter and his half-brother keep flitting in and out of the scenes.

It is just too wide a canvas, and Connelly cannot do it justice — it is like reading a goulash of Perry Mason, Jack Reacher, and a Tom Clancy hero. A hundred pages in, we were struggling to keep the threads and characters together. Unfortunately, it does not get easier. The Hollow is a book you dare not put down, not because you are riveted by a pacy, page-turning plot, but because you will forget names, locations, and plot lines.

Too much process, not enough passion

While The Hollow is broadly a police procedural, it devotes far too much space to how Bosch investigates. This is intriguing when he visits places and talks to people, but a little dull when we are told which directories and files he went through. In those moments, it feels like reading a textbook on the bureaucracy of justice rather than a thriller. For instance:

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“He opened his laptop and went to work. Assuming Stokely would have kept his first name while legally changing his last name to Novak, he ran the same searches he had the night before, including reaching out to Gary McIntyre at the NPRS in St. Louis. He got the same results. There was no indication that a Nicholas Novak of the right age, race and geographic location was alive or dead or had ever served in the military…”

The thrills are relatively limited, as the narration is often bogged down with far too many details and characters, although there are odd flashes of the old Bosch.

“I am looking for answers. A friend of mine died when I was here. Nobody ever did anything about it. I am trying to,” he explains at one point. The old Bosch surfaces briefly again later in the book when he explains his obsession with an old case by saying, “It was a fifteen-year-old kid. And nobody did a thing about it.” This is the Bosch many of us know and love—the cop who champions those society ignores.

Unfortunately, the old Bosch is largely overshadowed by the older Bosch, who seems to spend far too much time using his networks rather than being the classic lone wolf we know him to be. When Bosch does explode into action midway through the book and take out one of his assailants, one is almost tempted to drop the book, whistle, clap, and scream, “Oi, our Harry’s back!” Alas, such instances are rare. He does pull out a gun and tie up the bad guy, but it all seems a little too clichéd. Our maverick has perhaps become too methodical — everything is carefully worked out, and even the climax is largely devoid of surprise.

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One for Bosch fans

The intensity that marked Bosch in his earlier books is largely missing, as is the burning urge to tackle injustice. So much so that Harry Bosch often seems to be going through the motions. He seems curiously unemotional as he views a gory murder scene in a flashback, and even his return to the children’s home where he suffered so much, and where his friend lost his life, turns out to be underwhelming. Readers familiar with Bosch’s earlier novels may find this lack of feeling odd in a character whose intensity and rage made him a legend in detective fiction.

The Hollow shows us an older, perhaps wiser, but less intriguing Harry Bosch — one who seems to be searching for himself as the final curtain draws near. As he himself says:

“I am trying to ease the pain of my final years, okay? Physically and mentally. These past couple of years, the lawsuit and all that, it woke something up in me. I’m not sure what it is, but it is something I want to make right…”

He does make a lot of it right, but not in a manner very like the Harry Bosch we knew. The Hollow is a book Bosch loyalists need to read to understand what is happening in the character’s world, but it is definitely not for newcomers.

The Hollow by Michael Connelly

352 pp

Orion

Rs 799