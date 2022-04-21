HarperCollins acquires Ashwin Sanghi’s ‘Bharat Series’

HarperCollins India on Thursday announced its acquisition of the seventh book of Ashwin Sanghi‘s ‘Bharat Series‘ which will be published in May.

Titled “The Magicians of Mazda”, the book will be followed by the other titles in the series in June and July.

Sanghi said he is delighted that “my ‘Bharat Series’ – including the previous six titles as well as my latest, ‘The Magicians of Mazda’ – has found a new home at HarperCollins India. He thanked his new publishers for “having pulled out all the stops to get this book out to my readers in record time”.

HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan said “The Magicians of Mazda” is a roller coaster that yet again sets the bar very high.

“I am a big fan of Ashwin’s writing… He is India’s foremost writer of adventure and has entertained millions of readers with his incredible storytelling and imagination, spanning time and geography,” he said.

According to Swati Daftuar, executive editor at HarperCollins India, with every book in the ‘Bharat Series’, Sanghi “brings us something quite fantastic – and his latest, ‘The Magicians of Mazda’, is really his best yet”.

“The careful research behind every book, the thrill and pace of a taut, beautifully crafted adventure – all of it proves without doubt that he truly is a master storyteller,” she said.

Sanghi’s latest offering has his signature style of merging fact with fiction and is a testament to his unending spool of imagination deftly woven with deep insights and research into a fast-paced plot that travels through time and history, the publishers said.

The story goes back to 720 CE when a fleet of boats docked at the port of Sanjan in Gujarat. They carry 18,000 frightened souls fleeing the cruelty of Iran’s Umayyad Caliphate. Chanting Sanskrit-like prayers, the high priest consecrates a sacred fire to thank their god, Ahura Mazda, leading them to a new home and hope. He uses a mysterious substance to spark the flame, but few know of its miraculous properties or provenance.

Centuries later, Parsi scientist Jim Dastoor is abducted from his Seattle laboratory and whisked away to Tehran. The Ayatollah believes Jim is the key to uncovering the ancient relic known as the Athravan Star and his men will do anything to possess it, even murder.

From the ancient ruins of Persepolis to the Taliban camps of Afghanistan, from the womb of an Udvada fire temple to the icy mountains of Kashmir, from the dreadful coffin cells of Tehran to the deathly calm of Diu’s Tower of Silence, Jim and his historian wife, Linda, are sucked into a terrifying chase across vividly changing landscapes.

“The Magicians of Mazda” travels backwards, through the epochs of Islamic jihad, Macedonian revenge, Achaemenid glory, messianic birth, Aryan schism – to the Vedic fount from where it began.

The six books published under the ‘Bharat Series’ are “The Rozabal Line”, “Chanakya’s Chant”, “The Krishna Key”, “The Sialkot Saga”, “Keepers of the Kalachakra” and “The Vault of Vishnu”.

