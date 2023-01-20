‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will enable India to harness its demographic dividend’: Harish Damodaran

Broke to Breakthrough: The Rise of India’s Largest Private Dairy Company, an account of the rise of Hatsun Agro and its founder RG Chandramogan has won the Rs 15 lakh Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2022. In this interview, Damodaran, national rural affairs and agriculture editor, The Indian Express, speaks of what led to the book and why India needs more such made-in-Bharat success stories.

What motivated you to write a book on Hatsun Agro?

Business and corporate history is something that has always interested me. In the case of Hatsun Agro, I would list three primary motivations. The first is that this is the story of a regional entrepreneur originally from a small town near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. There are many such success stories of entrepreneurs from diverse regional and community backgrounds which are waiting to be documented. This book, in a way, complements my first book, which was called India’s New Capitalists: Caste, Business and Industry in a Modern Nation. It was published in 2008 and the present one in late 2021.

The second was that Hatsun is a company that has gone through all stages of growth of a firm: Tiny, small, medium, big and large. And this has happened over a 50-year period. It therefore lends itself to detailed documentation, including the challenges that firms in India encounter at different stages and across different time periods. Many of them, we know, remain dwarfs or fall by the wayside. There are lessons to be learnt from the successful firms — how they have not just remained in business, but also grown to their present size.

The third is, of course, the fact of RG Chandramogan (the promoter of Hatsun) being an agri-entrepreneur. The business in which he is in — milk and dairy products — is also something that I write a lot on as an agriculture reporter. So, this book is a natural extension of my day job.

How did you go about tracing the journey of this company?

This was not intended to be a book to start with. I conceived it initially as a case study, based on Chandramogan’s recollections from the time he started his business selling ice-cream on pushcarts in north Madras. But as the volume of information grew, including from old balance sheets and records of the company, it eventually got to a stage when there was material for a full-fledged book.

Having looked at the trajectory of other entrepreneurs, what did you find was different about Chandramogan? Did your findings shatter any preconceived notions you had about the company or its founder?

I think two things set apart Chandramogan from many other entrepreneurs who have grown to his size. The first is that he has stuck to his knitting. He started with ice-cream and from there grew Hatsun into India’s largest private sector dairy company. He has remained focused on that business and not diversified into unrelated activities, be it real estate, IT or entertainment. The profits made by the company have been mostly ploughed back into the same business. The second is that unlike most FMCG companies that tend to subcontract production, he has chosen to make everything — including chocolate paste and cones for ice-cream and plastic films used in milk pouches, himself. By directly procuring milk from over 4,00,000 farmers, he has also cut out the middlemen. All these have entailed heavy in-front investments, which have paid off only over time. Avoiding short cuts and focusing on long-term value creation is something budding entrepreneurs can probably learn from Chandramogan.

The company began during the era of the license permit raj and has managed to thrive in the post reform era. But this is also a story about entrepreneurship in “Bharat”. Do you see more such companies coming up?

Yes, Hatsun’s and Chandramogan’s rise are a truly ‘Made in Bharat’ story. Given the nature of the industry — dairying — it is more Bharat than India. It is only sectors such as agri-processing, textiles, light engineering and micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs that will enable India to harness its so-called demographic dividend. We need more entrepreneurs like Chandramogan.