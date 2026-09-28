Hanuman Chalisa: The prayer that needs no temple

I grew up in a home where religion was less commandment than inheritance. Diwali, Holi, Dussehra, Janmashtami and the Navratras connected us to family memory and to the larger Hindu faith into which we were born. But devotion was never demanded or displayed. My father began his working day with a sombre aarti and a single agarbatti. My mother emerged from her bath, sat in a chair and read the Hanuman Chalisa. Within minutes, she was done.

No diya. No elaborate altar. No audience. Faith did not require furniture.

My mother began this practice during a period when her already full life had become almost unbearably heavy. Someone advised her to read the Chalisa and keep it beneath her pillow. I do not know whether it was the prescription, the poetry or simply the precious privacy of those few minutes, but the reading remained. Decades later, if I cannot find her in the living room, dining room or kitchen, I know where she is: sitting quietly with the Chalisa after her shower.