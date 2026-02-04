How is Han Kang’s ‘The Vegetarian’ relevant for modern women?

“There’s nothing wrong with keeping quiet, after all, hadn’t women traditionally been expected to be demure and restrained?” —Han Kang, The Vegetarian.

First published in 2007, Han Kang’s The Vegetarian unsettles readers with its quiet brutality. I finally picked it up in 2025, driven by an Instagram algorithm that would not stop screaming its name. It is a nauseating and disturbing read that forces one to confront a grim reality.

It left me wondering: Is there ever a space for a woman to claim her own life without the world demanding an explanation she does not owe?

Now, even after nearly two decades, the story of Yeong-hye, a woman who decides to stop eating meat and eventually attempts to transform into a tree, feels like an unsettling reality of contemporary life.

At its core, The Vegetarian challenges agency. The protagonist, Yeong-hye, is a woman defined by her good-natured, if somewhat gullible, until she suddenly gives up on meat after a series of gory nightmares. However, she does not campaign for vegetarianism or seek its approval. She simply stops. Her no justification attitude irks everyone around her. For her husband, she becomes a social embarrassment; for her father, she is suddenly a rebel without a cause, and for her brother-in-law, she is his muse who aestheticises her sufferings.

In today’s world, often tagged as progressive and modern, this response feels familiar. Women who refuse to abide by certain timelines, such as marriage, motherhood, or aligning with traditional views of women, are still asked the same questions that Yeong-hye is tormented with: Why? What’s wrong with you? Can’t you just be normal? For years, cinema has been painting women characters who prioritise their career over men and marriage as the antagonist or someone who simply cannot exude the main character’s energy.

The Vegetarian explores how refusal, when it comes from women, is rarely allowed to exist. It must be explained, corrected, or sometimes punished.

In an age of oversharing, Yeong-hye’s silence feels revolutionary. With no intention of turning her suffering into a story that is meant to inspire or educate, she isolates herself in a small apartment. She does not exhibit resilience. She retreats.

Today, women are often expected to translate their trauma into something useful, such as content, empowerment narratives, or cautionary notes. They are expected to inspire other women by sometimes making content on social media or simply Ted-talking to women around them.

Silence is often mistaken for weakness or vulnerability. The Vegetarian challenges this belief. Yeong-hye’s refusal to explain is not emptiness; rather, it is defiance. Her decision asks readers to confront their discomfort. Why do we feel entitled to explanations? Why does women’s silence provoke such fear?

As the story of Yeong-hye slowly unfolds, it shows that her body never truly belongs to her. It is a site of control, debate, and projection. Her husband views this as marital entitlement. Her father sees it as something to be disciplined and ends up force-feeding her meat. Later, her brother-in-law finds art in her suffering, turning her body into a canvas for his own desires and intentions.

This talks about the reality that women’s bodies remain public property, subject to commentary and moral policing. Choices regarding food, appearance, sexual orientation, reproduction, etc are endlessly scrutinised. Even resistance is often repackaged through a male gaze that prioritises signals over consent.

Han Kang is unsparing in her portrayal of how easily women’s pain becomes material for control. The novel offers no redemption arc or triumphant reclaiming of agency. This too feels painfully real. Not all forms of resistance are rewarded. Not all refusals are survivable.

The Vegetarian endures because the world it depicts has not changed sufficiently. Yeong-hye’s quiet rebellion feels dangerous. Her withdrawal still feels unacceptable to society.

The author does not ask readers to understand Yeong-hye fully. She asks to sit with the discomfort and chaos her refusal creates and to question why a woman choosing not to participate in violence against animals, against herself, against expectations, provokes such brutality in return.

The novel’s relevance lies in this discomfort. Its warning is not about vegetarianism, madness, or extremity. It is about how little space the world still has for women who decide for themselves and choose to step away. It does not offer a solution but exposes a wound.