What to read after ‘Hamnet’ — and why you should have been reading Maggie O’Farrell all along

The film, Hamnet, is an adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel with the same name. (Photo: Wikimedia/AI)

Six years after Hamnet was first published, its author, Maggie O’Farrell, has never been more popular, and for good reason.

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s film adaptation of the novel – which explores the anguish and troubled marriage of William Shakespeare (essayed by Paul Mescal) and his wife (Jessie Buckley) — reimagined here as Agnes, rather than the historical Anne Hathaway — after they lose their 11-year-old son Hamnet, took home two British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) for Outstanding British Film and Best Leading Actor, which Buckley won for her heart-wrenching portrayal of a grieving mother.

The film, which grossed over $70 million at the worldwide box office, has collectively racked up nominations for 11 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), eight Academy Awards (Oscars), and six Golden Globes. The Irish author’s next novel, Land, a 19th-century historical fiction due later this year, has already secured a film adaptation by the Hamnet producer Liza Marshall of Hera Pictures.