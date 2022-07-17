scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Gurugram to host 2-day lit fest for families from July 22

Named Doodle-Do, the festival will be opened by actor Samir Soni, who has recently authored "My Experiments With Silence".

By: PTI | Gurugram |
July 17, 2022 11:52:52 am
Literature fair, Samir Soni, books,, Gurugram, Book fairThe book fair will include events such as science quiz, reading sessions and interactions with authors (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

A two-day literature festival here from July 22 for families will bring together fun-filled author sessions and reconstruct characters of the literary world besides having workshops and a mini football league.

While Soni will be talking about unconditional parenting in modern times, young author Ilina Singh will dwell upon the contribution of 11 gutsy women who loved science and fought for their place under the sun in her session ‘Gutsy Girls of Science’ and Kanika Kush will help recreate the world of Gruffalo.

There will also be a science quiz, reading sessions and interactions with authors.

literature festival, Gurugram The festival beings on July 22 and will last till two days (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

“I am extremely excited about being at the first edition of Doodle-Do. And I am glad we will be addressing two key areas of our culture – reading and parenting. I look forward to sharing my experiences with my readers and fans,” says Soni.

“The festival will create a fun space for families and will expose them to the power of books and storytelling. We aim to attract readers and non- readers alike and our programming has a variety of components from author sessions to DIY craft as well as experiential games,” says Preeti Chaturvedi, founder of Thehappymomscafe.com Organised by the parenting platform Thehappymomscafe.com and Airia Mall, the festival is being supported by brands like Crossword, Faces Canada, HDFC, Smartivity, Lattooland and leading publishers in the country.

