The Word This Week: Gulliver’s Travels at 300, Sarah J Maas’ latest romantasy & more

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Welcome to The Word This Week, a roundup of what is happening in the world of literature, ideas, and festivals.
On October 28, 1726, English readers first met Lemuel Gulliver, the invented narrator of a travel memoir secretly written by Jonathan Swift, Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin. It was an instant hit, read, as the poet John Gay put it, “from the cabinet council to the nursery.” Three hundred years on, that diverse readership has endured. While abridged children’s editions, sold since the 1770s, usually only keep Gulliver’s adventures among the tiny Lilliputians and the giants of Brobdingnag, the full book includes a flying island of scientists and land of wise horses, which scholars read as a satire about the politics, religious feuds and vanity of Swift’s era. The novel has also given the English language “Lilliputian” for something tiny and “yahoo” for a lout.
Readers worldwide mourned the passing of Ryu Murakami, one of Japan’s best-known and most provocative novelists. He was 74. Murakami became famous in 1976 with Almost Transparent Blue, a short novel about young people lost in drugs and sex, which he wrote while still an art student. It won the Akutagawa Prize, Japan’s most coveted award for new literary writers. He went on to publish more than 40 novels and story collections, including Coin Locker Babies, about two boys abandoned at birth in station lockers. He was not related to Haruki Murakami, the bestselling author of Norwegian Wood.
Pip Adam, a novelist from Wellington, New Zealand, has won the annual $25,000 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction. The prize honours Le Guin, the American author of the Earthsea fantasy books and The Left Hand of Darkness, who died in 2018 and championed science fiction and fantasy as serious literature. Adam’s winning novel, Audition, follows three prisoners on a spaceship as they journey from jail toward a world without punishment. Adam has said the book argues for abolishing prisons, and she based the ship on Syria’s notorious Saydnaya prison.
When Sarah J Maas released A Court of Splintered Harmony, bookshops across North America and Britain stayed open past midnight for fans in faerie ears. It is the sixth book in the American author’s A Court of Thorns and Roses series, and the first in five years. The saga, known as ACOTAR, began as a dark retelling of Beauty and the Beast. Feyre, a young huntress, is carried to Prythian, a land of feuding faerie courts, and falls in love. Its blend of magic, war and steamy romance turned “romantasy” into publishing’s hottest genre. Canada’s largest bookseller, Indigo, called it its biggest midnight launch ever. Booksellers in India report considerable interest as well. A seventh book is due in January.
Sixteen writers tried to write a whole novel together during one overnight train trip in Japan. They set off on October 22 aboard the Twilight Express Mizukaze, a luxury train with Art Deco interiors, travelling from Kyoto to the coastal city of Matsue. Half the writers were French-speaking, and half were Japanese. They included Muriel Barbery, the French author of the international bestseller The Elegance of the Hedgehog, and Toh EnJoe, a Japanese science-fiction writer who won the Akutagawa Prize. The idea comes from Oulipo, a Paris writers’ circle founded in 1960 that invents strict rules to spark creativity. Its most famous member, Georges Perec, wrote an entire novel without using the letter E Oulipo’s current president, Hervé Le Tellier, who won France’s top literary award, the Prix Goncourt, was also on board.