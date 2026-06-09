A greenhouse against the cold: Queer India Now is a living, tender archive

There are books that seek to explain a movement. And then there are books that become the movement itself—alive with contradiction, ache, laughter, dissent, seduction, memory, exhaustion and hope.

Queer India Now, the inaugural title from the Queer Directions imprint conceived under the leadership of Parmesh Shahani, is one such book. But if Shahani provides the vision, the platform, and the cultural scaffolding, the extraordinary accomplishment of this anthology belongs equally to its editors, Dhruba Jyoti Purkait and Dhamini Ratnam, whose curatorial intelligence, journalistic rigour, and emotional generosity shape every page.

Editing an anthology is often an invisible art. The best editors disappear behind the work. Yet throughout Queer India Now, one senses the presence of two minds deeply engaged with the difficult question at the heart of the collection: What does it mean to be queer in India today? Not merely in Mumbai or Delhi. Not solely in courtrooms, campuses, Pride parades, or corporate boardrooms. But across villages, small towns, religious communities, caste locations, classrooms, bedrooms, families, and friendships.

Many-languaged portrait

Purkait and Ratnam deserve enormous credit for refusing the easy anthology. They could have produced a predictable collection populated by familiar metropolitan voices. Instead, they have assembled something far more ambitious: a many-headed, many-languaged portrait of contemporary India itself. The result is not a book about identity politics. It is a book about human lives.

What emerges from these pages is a kaleidoscope of experiences. There are stories of trans resilience and queer faith, of drag and desire, of loneliness and chosen family, of language and law, of caste and class, of migration and memory. The essays move effortlessly between the intimate and the political, often revealing how impossible it is to separate one from the other.

Some of the anthology’s finest moments arrive quietly. A trans man insisting on paying because he wishes to be recognised as himself. A fleeting queer gathering space that disappears almost as quickly as it appeared, leaving behind only memory and longing. Young people negotiating affection, attraction, and identity in places rarely represented in mainstream queer discourse. These moments possess the power of literature because they are rooted in observation rather than ideology.

No singular queer experience

One of the book’s greatest strengths is its refusal to flatten queer India into a single story. The editors recognise that there is no singular queer experience. The realities of a Dalit queer activist, a trans spiritual practitioner, a young queer person in a small town, and an urban professional navigating workplace inclusion may overlap, but they are not interchangeable. Rather than forcing coherence, the anthology embraces complexity.

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The introduction is particularly impressive—scholarly without becoming inaccessible, political without becoming polemical. It situates contemporary queer life within broader struggles around caste, democracy, language, religion, and citizenship. In doing so, it reminds us that queerness is not an isolated identity category but one thread within the larger tapestry of Indian society.

The visual and structural ambition of the anthology also deserves praise. Essays coexist with illustrations, memoirs with reportage, reflection with testimony. The effect is immersive rather than linear. One feels less as though one is reading a book and more as though one is walking through an evolving archive of contemporary queer life.

That said, the book’s greatest strength occasionally becomes its weakness.

At times, the anthology’s admirable desire for inclusivity results in a degree of thematic repetition. Certain essays revisit familiar arguments, and there are moments when one wishes for slightly tighter editorial pruning. A handful of pieces feel more committed to articulating a position than telling a story. Elsewhere, academic language occasionally intrudes upon emotional immediacy, creating passages that feel more dutiful than revelatory.

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Yet these are relatively minor criticisms in a collection of such scope and significance. If anything, they reflect the challenge of attempting to represent a community whose diversity resists easy categorisation.

What lingers after reading Queer India Now is not outrage, though there is much here that demands outrage. Nor is it victimhood. Instead, what remains is tenderness. A sense of people insisting not merely on survival but on joy, complexity, beauty, spirituality, humour, sensuality, and belonging.

Ultimately, Queer India Now stands as a testament to three complementary achievements: the editorial courage and imagination of Dhruba Jyoti Purkait and Dhamini Ratnam; the remarkable contributors whose voices transform the anthology into a living archive; and Parmesh Shahani’s long-standing commitment to creating lasting cultural institutions for queer storytelling in India.

For more than a decade, Shahani has argued that representation alone is not enough—that communities need platforms, ecosystems, and cultural memory. This anthology is the embodiment of that belief. Together, these writers, editors, and visionaries have built something rare.

Not a monument.

Not a manifesto.

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But a greenhouse against the cold—warm, unruly, generous, and gloriously alive.