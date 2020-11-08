Google Doodle: Who is Purushottam Laxman Deshpande?

Born in 1919 in Bombay, the writer was very prolific and a celebrated musician.(Google)

The Google doodle this time has been dedicated to Marathi writer and humorist Purushottam Laxman Deshpande in honour of his 101st birth anniversary. Famously known as ‘Pu La’, he was known for his characteristic humour and immense contribution to Marathi literature. Several of his works have been translated into English. The author passed away in 2000.

Born in 1919 in Bombay, Deshpande was a prolific and a celebrated musician. His oeuvre comprised novels, children plays, travelogues. The doodle pays a homage to his multifaceted personality as the writer can be seen sitting before a harmonium with a wide array of colours displayed in the background.

Speaking about the doodle, guest artist Sameer Kulavoor said the topic was personal to him for multiple reasons, but chief among them was being born in Bombay. “Being born and brought up in Mumbai/Maharashtra, one comes across Pu La Deshpande’s name and works constantly in popular culture — music, writing, films, theatre, literature, and more. He was known to be a sharp observer of life, and one can see that in his literary work. There is a wildly popular Marathi song we were exposed to as kids in school called ‘Naach Re Mora‘ (dance peacock, dance) — I learnt much later (to my surprise) that he composed the song!”

The burst of colours in the background allude to the different creative routes taken by Deshpande. Kulavoor stresses on this and says, “PuLa’s life and work is the message! I hope to highlight the fact that one can have several different outlets and forms to creativity.”

