God’s Own Empire: Power, piety, and the politics of remembering

God’s Own Empire by Raghu and Pushpa Palat, presents the extraordinary story of Marthanda Varma. (Source: Penguin)

History, when honestly handled, is not a procession of facts but a contest of memory.

Some figures are foregrounded until they fossilise into familiarity. Others recede — not for lack of consequence, but because they complicate the narratives we prefer to simplify. God’s Own Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat enters this uneasy terrain with clarity and conviction, attempting to restore Maharaja Marthanda Varma of Travancore to a stature long denied him in mainstream Indian historiography.

This is not merely a biography. It is a corrective.

The book reconstructs Marthanda Varma’s rise from a precarious prince in a politically fractured Kerala to the architect of a centralised and formidable Travancore state. When he ascends the throne in 1729, the kingdom is unstable — authority diluted, nobility defiant, and governance disjointed. What follows is a campaign of calculated consolidation: rival chieftains subdued, feudal privileges dismantled, and a disciplined administrative apparatus constructed with striking strategic foresight.