God’s Own Empire: Power, piety, and the politics of remembering

History, when honestly handled, is not a procession of facts but a contest of memory.
Some figures are foregrounded until they fossilise into familiarity. Others recede — not for lack of consequence, but because they complicate the narratives we prefer to simplify. God’s Own Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat enters this uneasy terrain with clarity and conviction, attempting to restore Maharaja Marthanda Varma of Travancore to a stature long denied him in mainstream Indian historiography.
This is not merely a biography. It is a corrective.
The book reconstructs Marthanda Varma’s rise from a precarious prince in a politically fractured Kerala to the architect of a centralised and formidable Travancore state. When he ascends the throne in 1729, the kingdom is unstable — authority diluted, nobility defiant, and governance disjointed. What follows is a campaign of calculated consolidation: rival chieftains subdued, feudal privileges dismantled, and a disciplined administrative apparatus constructed with striking strategic foresight.
The Palats present a ruler defined not by inherited legitimacy but by engineered authority.
Their prose is purposeful, often propelled by a persuasive rhythm that lends the narrative a cinematic sweep. Assassination attempts, political betrayals, and territorial expansions unfold with momentum and method. Yet beneath this readability lies a serious scholarly intent — to reposition Marthanda Varma as not merely a regional sovereign, but a national figure whose political imagination rivalled, and in some ways prefigured, later models of statecraft.
The Battle of Colachel in 1741 emerges as the book’s historical fulcrum. Here, Travancore’s defeat of the Dutch East India Company punctures the presumed inevitability of European dominance. The authors resist easy triumphalism, instead situating the victory within a continuum of preparation, discipline, and strategic clarity. It is a moment not of spectacle, but of structural significance.
Yet conquest, in this narrative, is not culmination.
Renunciation is.
Marthanda Varma’s decision to dedicate his kingdom to Lord Padmanabhaswamy is treated as both political act and philosophical pivot. In relinquishing ownership while retaining stewardship, he reframes sovereignty itself. Power becomes custodial, not proprietary. Authority becomes accountable, not absolute. It is this gesture — radical, reflective, and deeply rooted in Indic traditions of kingship — that elevates the book beyond chronicle into contemplation.
Where the Palats succeed most convincingly is in accessibility. Their research is wide-ranging and evident — drawn from archives, travel, and historical texts — yet their writing remains lucid, inviting, and unburdened by academic opacity. They democratise history without diluting its density.
And yet, the book is not without its limitations.
Its most visible weakness lies in tonal imbalance. Admiration, while understandable, occasionally overtakes analysis. Marthanda Varma is consistently compelling, but not always critically interrogated. His dismantling of entrenched hierarchies — particularly the displacement of Nair nobility and reordering of caste power — is documented, but not sufficiently debated in terms of its social consequences.
Similarly, the prose sometimes leans toward assertion over ambiguity. Complex histories demand interpretive humility — a willingness to hold contradiction without resolving it too swiftly. At moments, the narrative feels too certain of its conclusions, where a more layered engagement might have yielded greater intellectual richness.
There is also a noticeable absence of historiographical tension. Alternative readings, dissenting scholarship, and competing perspectives are not meaningfully foregrounded. The result is a narrative that is cohesive but occasionally contained — persuasive, but not always probing.
And yet, these are critiques of method, not of merit.
Because God’s Own Empire performs an essential function: it reclaims a narrative long relegated to the periphery. It reminds us that Indian history is not a singular arc of subjugation, but a mosaic of assertion, adaptation, and agency.
What lingers is not just the story of Marthanda Varma, but the silence that surrounded him.
Why do some histories echo while others erode?
Who curates our collective memory — and to what end?
In raising these questions, the book achieves something rare. It unsettles without alienating, asserts without overwhelming, and restores without romanticising entirely.
This is a book that leaves behind not certainty, but inquiry.
A king who conquered, yet chose to consecrate.
A narrative that restores, yet requires interrogation.
A history that returns, not as relic, but as reckoning.
It reminds us that memory is not passive.
It is political. It is selective. It is, above all, fragile.
And unless we revisit it with rigour and responsibility, even our most remarkable stories risk becoming our most enduring silences.