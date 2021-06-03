Twinkle Khanna is on a ‘re-reading spree’; know all about the book she is hooked to

Recently Twinkle Khanna shared revisiting Arundhati Roy’s God of Small Things. In a post shared on Instagram, the actor admitted that she is hooked to its pages all over again. What makes the book an unputdownable read is it’s lyrical prose, timelessness and Twinkle Khanna only affirms the same.

Arundhati Roy’s God of Small Things–which won the Man Booker Prize in 1997— is a book that casts deep shadows. Roy’s debut novel takes us through the lives of Amu and her children Esthappen and Rahel- Syrian Christians from Kerala. Through the course of her dazzling debut, Roy highlights the internal contradictions and meanderings that pervade the life of Syrian Christians in Kerala without once losing sight of the personal.

The book is able to intersect the peripheries of caste, nationalism, politics and religion, thereby taking readers towards an illuminated understanding of life, loss, love and mostly loss. Set against the backdrop of indifference, bitterness, and unforgiving life events, God of Small Things is a triumph of personal storytelling, crafted in prose so exquisite and brittle that they read like heartbreaks.

Roy’s novel is one that stays with you and assumes different dimensions as one goes through life. It is a book that has the effortless capability to transport one into the deep folds of time and place. More than a recommendation, it is a must-have on everyone’s bookshelves. For, the book only grows older and younger with time.

